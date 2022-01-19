The Board Game removed from digital stores by choice of developers

The developers of Asmodee Digital and the publishers of Z-Man Games decide, in a completely autonomous way, to block the sale of Pandemic The Board Game, a strategic one that puts users at the helm of a task force in charge of stemming the advance of a pandemic caused by 4 fatal diseases.

The initiative announced by Asmodee and Z-Man Games has already led to the blocking of all options to buy the title on Steam, App Store and Google Play, and then continue with the disposal of Pandemic from the Microsoft Store in the coming days and the abandonment from the Nintendo Switch eShop by the end of July 2022. Those who follow us will already know that Pandemic also came out of Xbox Game Pass in January.

The reasons that led the authors of Pandemic The Board Game to “silently” remove it from digital stores on PCs, consoles and iOS and Android mobile systems have not been disclosed, even if it is difficult not to make them re-tailed to the problems we are all facing due to the prolongation of the Coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, to the inappropriateness of continuing to market such a title in this particular historical moment. The abandonment from the stores, of course, will not preclude access to the title by those who have already purchased it, thus remaining available in the playroom of their chosen platform.

With an email sent to a gamer, and shared on PC Gamer pages, Asmodee explains that “We want to thank you and all Pandemic players for your loyalty and support. Unfortunately we are removing the Pandemic app from the Stores. We have been working hard for four years on this game and taking it out of stores was not an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we prefer not to mention “. Simultaneously with the removal from the stores, Asmodee Digital has chosen to delete all references to the game from its official website.