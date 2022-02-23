The Board includes an 8.3% annual increase in tolls for the next three fiscal years

The Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) certified today, Wednesday, the new fiscal plan of the Highway and Transportation Authority (ACT) which, among other things, reaffirms the need to “regularly” increase the toll rates charged by the corporation to guarantee “adequate and continuous” maintenance of the taxiways.

“It is necessary to regularly increase rates to ensure adequate and continuous maintenance. Every year that the ACT does not apply these increases, the price of the rates moves further and further away from inflation and the cost of road maintenance.”, established the fiscal entity in a written communication.

The Board contemplates a tariff review of tolls, as well as an 8.3% annual increase in tolls for the next three fiscal years. As of the fourth year, in order to “even the fight”, the fiscal agency proposes that the tolls must be adjusted each year to reflect the inflation rate plus 150 more base points or an additional 1.5%.

Along with the tariff increases, they would implement other operational adjustments that would bring in some $2.8 billion in additional revenues to the ACT after 30 years.

The document, they added, defines the reforms to improve the transportation system, promotes significant investments to improve the condition of Puerto Rico’s road system, stabilizes the finances of the public corporation and allows the ACT to emerge from bankruptcy.

“Puerto Rico’s transportation system falls below national standards for quality, safety, and reliability because it has suffered from years of underinvestment.. The ACT Fiscal Plan creates a solid financial base to guarantee repair, maintenance and future investments to ensure the mobility of residents and allow companies to move their merchandise efficiently,” added the Board.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, the Secretary of State and executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Omar J Marrerohad expressed that for the Executive, the increases in tolls proposed by the Board were not justified.

“In our opinion, the drastic increases (in tolls) that are being discussed by the (JSF) are not necessary. We understand that the operation can be saved with not so significant increases”, said Marrero

The Board added that the ACT needs to maximize the use of federal funds. A successful grant strategy can allow the Government to get its fair share of nearly $100 billion in new federal discretionary funding for transportation over the next five years.

Toll rates in Puerto Rico, except for those in the hands of the private operator Metropistas, have not been increased since 2005.