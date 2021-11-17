the board of directors sides with the CEO Kotick – Nerd4.life

After the new ones allegations of sexual harassment addressed to Bobby Kotick and the request for resignation by employees of Activision Blizzard, a few hours ago is the board of directors of the company issued a statement, in which basically takes the defense of Kotick.

Yesterday the Wall Street Journal published a report stating that Kotick not only had known about sexual harassment within the company for years, but that he himself would have committed it in the past. After the latest allegations, company employees clamored for Kotick’s resignation, even organizing a protest outside the company’s Irvine headquarters.

In the statement shared a few hours ago, the board of directors claims to have full confidence of Kotick’s leadership.

“Activision Blizzard’s board of directors remains committed to making the company the most welcoming and inclusive in the industry. Under the leadership of Bobby Kotick, the company is already implementing major changes, such as a zero tolerance policy. harassment, a commitment to achieve significant increases in the percentages of women and non-binary people in our workforce, and significant internal and external investment to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent. The board remains confident that Bobby Kotick has appropriately addressed the issues on the workplace brought to his attention. The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership to achieve these goals. ”

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

The changes mentioned in the release were disclosed a few weeks ago in a financial report. Among the goals is to increase the percentage of female employees to 50% of the total, as well as investing $ 250 million to offer new opportunities to talent within the company over the next five years. Also on that occasion, CEO Bobby Kotick requested that his compensation be reduced by 99%, to $ 65,000, the minimum allowed by US law.

Despite the position taken by the Board of Directors, it is clear that the Activision Blizzard affair linked to sexual harassment cases is still far from over.