The Board offers the University of Huelva its collaboration to implement the Faculty of Medicine

The Councilor for University, Research and Innovation, José Carlos Gómez Villamandohas conveyed at the opening ceremony of the 2022/2023 academic year of the University of Huelva, the commitment of its ministry to support the Huelva University in order to carry out the creation of a Faculty of Medicine in Huelva.

This is a challenge that, according to Gómez, “we have to tackle, for Huelva and for the whole system, because the number of doctors that we are going to need in the coming years is going to be increasingThus, the Minister has stated that in the next five or ten years there will be a massive retirement among the doctors that make up the Andalusian Health Service and it will be necessary to respond to the demand that they will generate. A project in which, as stated , “we have to start working now“.









“That is why I believe that the launch of a new medical degree in Huelva would be a success and from here, Rector, I offer you all the collaboration of the council to find the best way to make this degree viable in collaboration with the Andalusian Health System” declared during the Opening Ceremony.

The counselor thus picked up the glove of the rector of the University of Huelva, Mª Antonia Peña, who in statements prior to the start of the act already proposed the implementation of this degree as one of the great desires of Huelva for the nearest future.

“We have lived with a lot of pain that the title has been put in Jaén and Almería, and that we simply for an economic reason have not been able to put it in. It is an issue that we have to analyze in detail, we want do a feasibility study to clarify how much we would know and discuss it with the Board” declared Peña before the act.

In addition, the counselor has expressed that measures should be taken in other universities where the degree in Medicine is already being implemented, increasing the number of seats that is offered in line with the great demand.

In this line, the councilor has declared that, from the newly launched council, they are already working on the elaboration of a Teaching Ordinance Decree, that it would be the first step to open the map of degrees “in a logical and coherent way without entering into competitions between one university and another. With criteria of territoriality, demand and also opportunity”.