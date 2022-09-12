The Board values ​​that Medicine at the UJA is “a reality with all the guarantees of quality and academic rigor”

JAEN, Sep. 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Junta de Andalucía has assessed that the Degree in Medicine at the University of Jaén (UJA) is already “a reality with all the guarantees of quality and academic rigor” and 60 students have started classes from the first class.

This was indicated this Monday by the delegate of the Andalusian Government, Jesús Estrella, who attended the beginning of the classes of the new studies, coinciding in turn with the beginning of the academic activity in the Jaén institution.

Together with the rector of the UJA, Juan Gómez, and the president of the Official College of Physicians of Jaén, Gerardo Pérez, he stressed that it is “a historic day, a student body that makes history and that accesses a degree with high demand”. In addition, he has shown his satisfaction with the fulfillment by the Board of “a historic claim” of the University of Jaén.

Also accompanied by the territorial delegates for Educational Development, Vocational Training and University, Francisco José Solano, and Health and Consumer Affairs, Elena González, Estrella praised “the great work and drive” of the UJA and the Jaén College of Physicians so that this Degree is now “a reality with all the guarantees of quality and academic rigour”.

Likewise, he pointed out that the implementation of Medicine occurs in an ideal context, “with a need for doctors and specialists, not only in Jaén, but throughout Andalusia”. In this regard, he explained that a deficit in the region of 650 places for resident physicians per year is estimated.

In this sense, he has shown his confidence that, “just as the Junta de Andalucía today fulfills its commitment to training, to preparing the best professionals, the Government of the nation will do the same and annually develop public employment offers that allow incorporate these doctors and expand the staff”.

After emphasizing that with this milestone “the UJA is being given the projection and prominence it deserves within the Andalusian system of universities”, he spoke of “the important transfer of knowledge, of innovation, that this Degree of Medicine to the hospitals and health centers of the province”.





He added that, in addition to training new professionals in Health Sciences, it will facilitate the fixation to the territory, not only of doctors, but also of teachers and researchers. “We are already creating the present and the future of the Jaén medical staff”, he added.

Finally, he referred to “the great importance that Medicine is going to have in the city, in the entire province and in the University itself”, since it has decisively contributed to a notable increase in applications”. Medicine has exceeded 500 pre-registration in first preference.

For his part, the Secretary General of Universities of the Regional Ministry for Universities, Research and Innovation, Ramón Herrera, stated that this Degree “will enable the training of the best doctors, matching this objective with two other essential ones: contributions in research and the transfer of knowledge with the environment”.

He agreed that, for the province of Jaén, it represents “an important advance”, as well as a boost for the students who carry out their internships at the University Hospital of Jaén. “With the implementation of the Degree in Medicine, a historical demand of the people of Jaén has been fulfilled, while at the same time it represents a qualitative leap for the University of Jaén”, he said.

Herrera has also indicated that “the large number of applications that this course has produced after the incorporation of this Degree in Jaén shows that it has been a resounding success”. “Medical students no longer have to go to other provinces to take this degree, which also means creating talents that later stay in our hospitals”, he concluded.