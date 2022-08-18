The BOB trend in blondes that is in fashion, you must see the best.

The bob is everywhere right now: Paloma Bloyd, Andrea Duro and more

A hairstyle that saw a massive resurgence post-pandemic, all it-girls are iterating the trend right now, whether they go for the “French” bob or some more classic variation. The most popular version at the moment? The short blonde bob, which is trending in searches on Pinterest.

“Over the last month, we’ve seen a particular increase in people searching for blonder bob hairstyles on Pinterest, aka ‘Scandi bob'”says Tom Spratt, head of beauty at Pinterest, who references Kim Kardashian’s latest look as a key inspiration for the trend. “We will certainly see it become one of the most popular hairstyles of the summer.”

In our country, there are celebrities who have already marked this trend some time ago, for example Paloma Bloyd, who has been wearing it for two summers and Andrea Duro joined when she lightened her hair.

Back to the above, hairstylist Larry King is a big fan of the blonde bob and considers it one of the most versatile cuts out there, and one that never goes out of style. “It can be adapted to anyone at any age: it is a striking haircut that can be adapted to any face shape or texture”. He names Debbie Harry, Michelle Williams, Sienna Miller and Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface as examples of great blonde bobs.

His advice for making it work in the summer? “Use lighter shades for more impact, and invest in good treatments to avoid yellow tones and breakage.” Find other platinum Bob inspirations below.