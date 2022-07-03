The bodies of three children and their mother are recovered in a Minnesota lake

Four bodies have been recovered from Lake Vadnais in Vadnais Heights, near St. Paul, Minnesota.

(CNN) — The bodies of a mother and two of her young children were found Saturday in a Minnesota lake, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office said.

The discovery was made a day after authorities recovered the body of another of his sons in Lake Vadnais, which is just north of St. Paul, according to police.

One child’s body was recovered shortly after midnight Saturday, the mother’s body around 10:40 a.m. and the third body was found about 20 minutes later, Ramsey County Deputy Chief Mike Mike told reporters. Martin.

All four bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office, according to Martin. The ages of the two boys and one girl are unknown.

Sheriff’s Water Patrol Commander Eric Bradt said no boats are allowed on the lake, which is 5 to 10 feet deep.

Police began searching for the mother and her three children, all of whom appear to be under the age of 5, after seeing her car and a few pairs of children’s shoes near Lake Vadnais.

Authorities believe those possible homicides are related to a suicide that was reported Friday around 10:30 am local time. First responders arrived at a residence in nearby Maplewood and found a man deceased, Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said.

Police say they responded to the lake around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

“This is just a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family members and friends involved in this incident,” Steiner said.

Martin said the deaths of the mother and children are being investigated as homicides.

CNN’s Natalie Andes contributed to this report.