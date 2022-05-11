NewsUS

The bodies that appeared in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir of water in the US.

A rusty barrel located near where the first human remains were found in Lake Mead.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir of water in the United States, whose level has been falling in recent years exposing something macabre: the existence of human remains.

On May 1, authorities discovered the body of a possible murder victim inside a metal barrel.

Investigators said the body, which was found by people boating on the lake, likely belongs to someone who was fatally shot in the 1970s or 1980s.

Las Vegas Police Detective Ray Spencer told local media that the time of death was determined by the victim’s clothing and shoes, as they were models sold at the well-known Kmart chain of stores at the time.

