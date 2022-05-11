NewsUS

The bodies that appeared in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir of water in the US.

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A rusty barrel located near where the first human remains were found in Lake Mead.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

A rusty barrel located near where the first human remains were found in Lake Mead.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir of water in the United States, whose level has been falling in recent years exposing something macabre: the existence of human remains.

On May 1, authorities discovered the body of a possible murder victim inside a metal barrel.

Investigators said the body, which was found by people boating on the lake, likely belongs to someone who was fatally shot in the 1970s or 1980s.

Las Vegas police detective Ray Spencer told local media that the time of death was determined by the victim’s clothing and shoes, as they were models sold at the well-known Kmart chain of stores at the time.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

José Laluz announces that he is negotiating with the Government and PRM

1 second ago

They create the shells to give away this Mother’s Day

12 mins ago

Prosecutor confirms 44 inmates killed in riot in Santo Domingo prison; the majority of deaths would have been by knife, according to the Government | Security | News

24 mins ago

Who is Yadira Leets and what does she know about the Ortega Murillo’s business?

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button