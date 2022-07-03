The body is reality

DIt is since the 90s that we have not seen this David Cronenberg. Specifically from eXistenZ (1999). And how we missed it. I would dare to use the Brazilian term saudade more, that kind of melancholy and nostalgia for something that has left you empty. Can you have saudade for a filmmaker? The answer is yes. I needed the playful Cronenberg, the risky one, the one who embarked on strange and even grotesque projects. That does not detract from the merits of his stage of non-terror-bugs-bodyhorror that has given us things like A history of violence (2005). But one has the little heart of a movie buff and sometimes, just sometimes, we immerse ourselves in the peremptory idea that “every past time was better”.

Crimes of the Future is set sometime in the future. That future where climate change and life did their thing. That future where the human body began to spontaneously develop unknown organs that threaten the lives of their owners. That future where humanity is deprived of bodily pain and yearns for it. That future where there is a new human, one who cannot directly swallow food but needs plastics and synthetic things. That future where there is also a new sexual relationship, the pleasure that comes from the scalpel.

Saul Tenser’s (Viggo Mortensen) body suffers from accelerated evolution syndrome and regularly generates new unknown organs, Caprice (Lea Seydoux) accompanies him in artistic performances in which she extracts the organ before the eyes, cameras and cell phones of an audience fascinated. As a parallel story, Lang Dotrice (Scott Speedman) suffers from the death of his son whose mother killed him for being a monster. Dotrice has become a kind of leader of what the rest of the humans try to fight.

Cronenberg, who also writes the script, feels no need to shed light on the context or what brought the world to this situation, although the almost environmentalist pamphlet message jumps higher than a rabbit. True to his style, he revels in an art direction that highlights the implements (chair, bed, etc.) that Saul uses to manage pain when sleeping, eating or to be exhibited while things are removed from his body. . In fact, a large part of the film is sustained by these scenes, which are the most elaborated at a narrative and conceptual level.

The viewer who already knows Cronenberg’s cinema will feel deja vu, the mind will travel to other stories, to other faces, to other moments that Cronenberg’s cinema has given us. That will not necessarily be negative, self-reference can work and in this case it helps us to follow the course of history.

In Crimes of the future you can admire more details. The humor with which RNO director Wippet (Don McKellar) and his hesitant assistant Timlin (Kristen Stewart) are introduced, the peeling walls of the bureaucratic office where they try to keep track of every new organ in the who have knowledge, the man full of ears, the internal beauty pageant, there are many good ideas loosely floating around the main theme.

Obviously, his casting already pays for the viewing of the film, a Viggo Mortensen whom we have loved since A History of Violence (2005), the Frenchwoman Lea Seydoux who will always be our Adele, a surprising Scott Speedman whom in his days as a serial heartthrob young geek (Felicity) we never imagined finding him in a David Cronenberg film, and, of course, Kristen Stewart who has stopped being the bland Bella Swan to become a serious actress.

The problem is that, despite having everything to be a great movie and being a script developed over 20 years, something is missing for it to come together. It has to do with the fact that the peripheral elements such as the story of Dotrice, the policeman, the RNO, or the two technical types of the machines, have almost no real narrative support other than adding some color to the main characters. That is why, when the film advances, very beautifully, by the way, it fades until the announced end.

Crimes of the Future is intended to be an admonition from its title. That admonition unfolds throughout the film, the old themes of the old humans persist, the other, the different, will be the one that must be censored, hunted, eliminated. The human of the future is not very different from the human of the past. Perhaps its biggest flaw is that it is a bit late, this same script about 10 years ago would feel much more transgressive than it does now. However, the beauty, the darkness, and the layers that can be opened as a result of it, are appreciated. In addition, it is a film by David Cronenberg (our missed and beloved David Cronenberg) and that is enough and more than enough. Or not?