The body of a baby was found in a garbage bag mutilated by animals; 29 years later the mother is accused of murder | Univision News Events

In March 1993, newsboys passing near a country road in Thompson, Geauga County, Ohio, found something creepy: the corpse of a practically newborn baby, who had been mutilated and dragged by wild animals.
The discovery shocked the community and, when no one appeared to claim a lost baby, residents paid for a funeral, a burial and a tombstone in which they baptized the little one with the name with which he is still remembered: “the Geauga’s baby.”
It was not until more than a quarter of a century later that someone was prosecuted in this case and this month his mother, who had abandoned him in the woods in a garbage bag, She was charged with murder and could face a life sentence.
The woman, identified as Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 51, of Euclid, Ohio, was acquitted of another charge of aggravated murder after jurors, who deliberated for five hours, determined that prosecutors had failed to prove that the murder was premeditated.
After the verdict his bail was revoked. There is no sentencing date yet.
Geauga’s baby: mother identified 26 years later
For years, Geauga County investigators kept looking for clues to identify the baby and find its parents.
But it wasn’t until 2019, when a detective from the county sheriff’s office sent the baby’s DNA to a genealogy website, generating at least 1,400 relatives, narrowed down by different search patterns and comparisons until they found their grandparents and from them, with the mother.
Gail Eastwood-Ritchey finally admitted that she had abandoned the baby and confessed that she had done something similar with another baby two years earlier.
Gauga’s baby court case
The trial against Gail Eastwood-Ritchey was delayed due to the pandemic and it was not until this month that the woman was found guilty. His defense argued that the baby was stillborn, but Joseph Felo, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, who reviewed the autopsy performed by another medical examiner years earlier, testified that the baby was not stillborn but had died of “some action.” ”.
In closing argument, one of the mother’s attorneys said the woman had believed the baby was stillborn and had not “acted with any specific purpose or intent to cause the baby’s death.”
For their part, prosecutors said that while it was not possible to specify the cause of death, they believed the woman had killed the baby, put it in a garbage bag and abandoned it in the woods.
The story behind the discovery of Geauga’s baby
In the summer of 1992, Gail Eastwood-Ritchey was 22 years old and living with her parents and younger sister, one of the defense attorneys reported, quoted by New York Times. She was working as a full-time nanny and dating who she would later become her husband. She was a member of the local Baptist church. In the fall she found out that she was pregnant.
“She couldn’t accept the fact that she was pregnant,” the attorney said. “Not mentally, not emotionally, not subconsciously, not physically.” “She was scared,” he added. “She had no idea what to do.” Ella Eastwood herself stated that she feared her father’s reaction, since when she became pregnant she was not married to her boyfriend.
According to the defense attorney, the woman never told anyone about her pregnancy and in February 1993, while working in a home taking care of children, she had pains and contractions and less than 30 minutes later she gave birth to a stillborn baby.
So she walked into the kitchen, grabbed a plastic garbage bag and put the baby inside, with the umbilical cord still attached. She then she put him in the trunk of her car. Days later, while she was taking a group of girls from her church on a weekend retreat in the woods, she dropped the bag under a tree in the snowy woods.
Newspaper boys found him in March. An arm and a leg had been ripped off and the skin on his back was torn, prosecutors said, showing two photos.
The woman later married the boy’s father and they had three children, who are now adults.