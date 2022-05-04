The body of a minor raped and murdered in Norte de Santander is transferred to Legal Medicine

Repudiation, rejection and consternation has generated among the inhabitants of the municipality of Cáchira, Norte de Santander, the recently presented tragedy of the rape and murder of a minor by a citizen of foreign nationality who was later also murdered by the same community.

The events were recorded last Tuesday, May 3, in the village of La Vega, jurisdiction of the municipality of Cáchira, when the student identified as Karina Blanco Durán, 16, would have left her house located in the village of La Sardina, towards her school located in the district of Barrio Nuevo, Santander, where the minor had to walk approximately 40 minutes to reach the main road, where she took the bus, but never arrived.

According to the authorities, the student noticed that a suspicious man was chasing her, to which she reacted and managed to send a photograph to a relative alerting that this subject had been following her.

After the notice, Karina’s relatives alerted the authorities about the disappearance of her daughter, who immediately activated the search efforts throughout the area of ​​the village. To this action was added that of Civil Defense and the community in general to find the minor.

Likewise, the authorities state that while they were looking for the girl, other people were searching for the whereabouts of the alleged person who had disappeared to lynch her. Hours later, the inhabitants of the sector found a subject inside a farm, with features similar to those in the photo, so the community cornered him and took him to the municipal police station.

At noon, the Civil Defense found the bag that the minor was carrying to school on the banks of the Cáchira River; later The body of the murdered minor with signs of rape was found under a river bridge, in the sector known as La Primavera.

Likewise, the Police state that the alleged aggressor captured is of foreign nationality, 55 years old, and when they took him to the substation, a group of inhabitants of the municipality crossed over, took the captured person out, beat him and attacked him until they ended his life.

“The community attacks the police officers, attacks this subject with multiple injuries, until in the end a relative, apparently the young woman, causes a fatal injury,” said Colonel Carlos Martínez, commander of the Police in Norte de Santander .

The officer mentioned that at that time the municipal mayor and members of the Personería were present, They tried to mediate a word with the community so that this person could be given medical attention or allowed to evacuate to a medical center, but it was not possible because the person died from the injuries caused.

For his part, the mayor of Cáchira, Javier Pabón, gave details about the alleged rapist. “Apparently he was a farmer, a person who came to the municipality in recent months, from Venezuela, and was developing work activities for days in some farms near where the girl lived, because apparently this character was monitoring him from days ago”.

Likewise, the mayor was outraged by these events, arguing that the municipality is very quiet and there had never been a murder of a girl. Furthermore, he indicated that The bodies of the two murdered people are found in Legal Medicine in the city of Bucaramanga.