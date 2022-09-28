The body of American mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in the Himalayas

MOUNTAIN – The 49-year-old mountaineer disappeared on the slopes of Mount Manaslu on Monday

The body of American mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was found in the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Mount Manaslu in Nepal. “The search team that left this morning by helicopter spotted his body and are bringing him back,” said Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organized the expedition. Jiban Ghimire said the body has been brought back to base camp and will be flown to Kathmandu.

Hilaree Nelson slipped as she skied down the eighth highest mountain in the world, after reaching the summit with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday. He led the search operations and left Wednesday morning in a helicopter to find her. Helicopters were unable to fly on Monday and rescuers found no trace of the body on Tuesday.

Another Nepalese climber killed in avalanche

The 49-year-old mountaineer’s career spans two decades and she is described as “the most prolific female ski mountaineer of her generation” by North Face. In 2012, she was the first woman to summit Everest, the world’s tallest mountain, and nearby Lhotse in 24 hours. In a post on Instagram last week, the mountaineer said that the ascent had been particularly difficult because of “the(…) Read more at 20minutes

