The body of the girl was found overwhelmed by the river between Croatia and Slovenia





Rescue operations of the Turkish woman who forded the river between Croatia and Slovenia – Slovenian police photo, frame from a video

The lifeless body of the 10-year-old girl overwhelmed yesterday by the current of the Dragogna river, on the border between Slovenia and Croatia, which he tried to cross with his mother and three brothers. The Croatian police gave the news, as reported by the Hina agency.

The discovery of the body of the little girl of Turkish nationality, the Istrian police reported, took place around 12.30 today about 400 meters from the place of the disappearance. The searches by Slovenian and Croatian policemen and diving teams began yesterday immediately after the little girl was snatched from her mother’s arms by the flood of the river.

The tragic disappearance in the border river

A mother and her children brave the flood of the Dragonja River, on the border between Croatia and Slovenia, in the last stage of their desperate migratory journey from Turkey to the heart of Europe. The first two, the elder of 18 and the youngest of 5, manage to cross the natural border between the two countries. A 13-year-old grandson is still waiting on the Croatian side, when the 47-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl are swept away by the too strong current. While the mother clings as best she can to the trunk of a tree in the river bed, the child, who according to the first reconstructions was clinging to her shoulders, is dragged away.

The intervention of the first responders – a Croatian and a Slovenian policeman, together with a local resident – at around 8 pm yesterday managed to save the woman, who was then taken to hospital in “poor physical condition” with risk of hypothermia and in state of shock; but of the little girl, who according to the authorities was disabled, there were no more traces.

The search operations, which began during the night, continued this morning with the mobilization of about forty members of the local police force and teams of Croatian and Slovenian divers. Drones were also used to patrol the area, local authorities explained. At the end of the morning the tragic discovery.

Thousands of migrants have been blocked for months along the Balkan route, reached from the eastern Mediterranean, and often remain camped in makeshift tents and abandoned houses, in a region where the weather conditions are particularly severe.

And yesterday was the news of another migrant drama, on the other side of the world: at least 54 people, mostly citizens of Guatemala, lost their lives in a car accident that took place yesterday in the Mexican state of Chiapas, while another 105 they were injured.