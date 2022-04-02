The body parts that celebrities insure in millions – Business & Politics

Models, professional soccer players, rockstars, motorists; the obsession to preserve themselves financially in the face of the eventuality by appealing to a specific policy reaches all those who perceive themselves to be highly valued.

the supermodel Heidi Klum let the public know that her legs are insured for 2.2 million dollars. The revelation, made to the host Ellen DeGeneres on her television show, included the detail that, in addition, those two extremities of the beautiful German mannequin are not worth the same: one of Klum’s legs has a scar, and therefore, the policy is less in that case.

Beyond the somewhat lurid detail of putting a price on the body by portions, it is fair to say that the custom does not only involve fashion workers. Other items, for example, rock & roll, present a paradigmatic case in the same sense. The mythical Keith Richards guitarist and founder of the Rolling Stones, also opted for the alternative by insuring his hands; both, and in this case for the same amount: 1.6 million dollars.

For her part, the actress Julia Roberts, married to Daniel Moder, with whom she has three children, has a smile that is priceless, according to everyone. But Julia does know and she secured the smile at 30 million greens. Why is that smile beautiful? Connoisseurs say that by the corner of the lips, the lines of the face, the natural color of the teeth and even the pink hue of the gums.

Angelina Joliethe 46-year-old actress, 6 children with Brad Pitt, has created an illusion in millions of men: power Give a kiss to those full and sensual lips. They are insured at US$30,000,000.

The singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez, married to Ben Affleck, has two children. Not talking about JLo’s queue in the insurance field is like not talking about ingredients in the kitchen. Side B of it is insured at U$RS 28,000,000. Her buttocks are requested from plastic surgeons and copied by thousands of women.

Married to Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig, is 54 years old and has two daughters. The irresistible James Bond, during the filming of Casino Royal, not wanting to have doubles for the risk scenes, preferred to take out insurance for his entire body. His insurance is US$9,000,000.

For his part, the singer-songwriter and guitarist, bruce springsteenhas already turned 72, is married to singer Patti Scialfa, and has 3 children. The Boss decided to secure his vocal cords at Lloyd’s of London, saying “I must make sure on behalf of my fans’ affections”. Value?: US$6,000,000.

the transgressor Miley Cyrus He always tries to amaze his audience with hot performances and it is not strange that he assures his tongue, which is always in motion. Insured for US$1,000,000. Mick jagger, was 8 times father. The Rolling Stones frontman had hundreds of relationships and for safety, signed an insurance policy for his genitals. Value?: US$1,500,000.

Doubts remain as to how much marketing there is in these decisions that, on the other hand, seem to fetishize the body a bit, establishing values ​​that arouse, at least, disturbing comparisons.|