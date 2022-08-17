The ‘body positive’ message of Selena Gómez in networks and everything

There are more and more celebrities who raise their voices to fight against unrealistic beauty standards for womenit is. The speeches of body positive are starting to deal with all kinds of topics: Rebel Wilson and why we don’t have to worry if we get fat on vacation, Lola Índigo and the big differences between a posing body and a relaxed body, Ana Milan and the importance of not giving opinions about the body of others…

Precisely on this last topic, the not to comment on the bodies of others and love them as they arehas also spoken Selena Gomez. Or well, we should rather say that she has “acted”. And it is that the singer posted a video on TikTok, a social network in which she is more active every day, making a famous trend of the platform. Lying on a boat in a swimsuit, Selena used an audio as a sound in which we can hear how she asks her to “put belly”, to which she replies that no, she is not going to put belly because “stomachs are this size sometimes “.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A video that his followers have applauded a lot. “Thank you Selena for being so authenticone girl commented, “Totally! No one should ever feel like they have to stick their guts out, all bodies are beautiful just the way they are” wrote another. The video, in which the singer uses the humor so characteristic of the platform to convey a much deeper message, something like “don’t be self-conscious about your body because you’re perfect the way you are”, he already has more than two million likes and almost 10 million visits.

Selena Gomez, who left social networks for mental health problems a few months ago, was heavily criticized at the time for gaining weight. On her return to her networks last April, the singer launched a forceful and important message: “I don’t care about my weight, because people are going to complain about it anywayif I’m too thin or if I’m fatter… I’m perfect as I am” she said.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A body shaming of which not only she has been a victim: Billie Eilish, Beatriz Luengo, Camila Cabello, Georgina Rodríguez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley… These are just some of the names of celebrities to those who have been put in the spotlight just for gaining or losing weight, something that no one should question. In the first place because sometimes, as in the case of Selena Gómez, these weight fluctuations are linked to a disease -lupus in her case-. But if this is not the case, what difference does it make? Womenas everyone, We gain and lose weight for millions of reasons and the only ones who can question it are ourselves.. Nothing to say about foreign bodies.