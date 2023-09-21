The body speaks to (us) how to reconnect.

by Berta Matea Calvo

The pillars of the body-brain connection are formed in the first years of life. A baby, who is completely dependent on his attachment figures (usually parents), will cry without understanding the reason and will not be able to do anything to calm down. Therefore, the adult must guess what is happening to the child by reading it. Then, you’ll proceed to give him a bottle, help him burp, or rock him to sleep, depending on what he needs. Here the person begins to make connections between their body’s most primitive signals (it’s cold and that’s why I cry) and what they need to attend to them (warmth, shelter, the arms of a caregiver). This will, over the years and as needs develop, help the child or adolescent to become aware of what is happening to them (am I hungry or am I nervous about a test?).

People who grew up in environments where warmth and affection were rarely communicated through physical contact (caresses, hugs, etc.) may find it more difficult to develop a positive relationship with the body’s messages. And why is this a problem? Because if we are not aware of what our body needs, we will not be able to take care of it.

For example, if you normalize keeping your breathing fast and your muscles tense, you will keep yourself overloaded at the office. Or if you can’t separate the feeling of hunger from the feeling of nervousness, you may eat with the intention of placating a signal that means something else.

“Listen” to the information that comes to us from the body.

Connecting with our physical sensations on a regular basis, not just when they are extreme or “yelling at us”, is interesting for several reasons. allows us:

-Control emotions:

“Whenever I have to talk to my boss I feel empty in my stomach, the best thing to do would be to go outside to clear my head and call my partner to share it with someone.”

-Understand a few things:

“If I get this blank look every time I meet with my boss, I may be feeling evaluated or pressured.”

-Develop intuition:

“I think if I learn to set boundaries with my boss and express what I think politely, this feeling will disappear.”

-Memorization:

“When I went to high school and had to take a math test, I had that exact same empty feeling in my stomach.”

-Connect with other people:

“I can call a good friend to ask for advice and feel their support.”

When connection with one’s own body is a pending task.

Unfortunately, not all people have the same ability to maintain this connection with their bodies. There are some scenarios that make it difficult, for example, going through situations with high emotional impact, especially if long-term stress situations arise. In these cases, defensive systems may be activated in our brain that warn us of dangers and provoke us to fight, flee, or remain paralyzed. If the alert system is activated after experiencing a traumatic experience, the constant detection of threats will lead the person to a state of great wear and tear and emotional “accumulation”, which will certainly have an impact on their body. We may have heard of these side effects as gastrointestinal problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome; skin disorders, such as psoriasis; Chronic pain, such as headache, migraine, etc.

If we have physical problems and we avoid considering emotional issues, we may be looking exclusively for medical solutions that will have little or short-term results. When we analyze what happens to us physically, we must understand ourselves as an interconnected whole, where thoughts, emotions and physical sensations must be addressed.

At the beginning of the article we saw that the way we were taken care of becomes a reference for how we will do it later, but the good news is that, once we grow up, we have other There is an opportunity to take care of yourself in a proper way. As adults we can learn. This implies an act of responsibility, because it is no longer enough to explain how the caregivers did it, but it is time to take action on the matter and make changes.

Embrace the body.

There are authors who suggest that psychotherapeutic work with the body revolves around two aspects: first, recognizing one’s body (being aware of it and its sensations); And second, understand what it wants to tell us (understand the symptoms expressed by the body).

To begin with, people who are very disconnected from their bodies can try to notice some physical sensations. At first, it may be difficult to describe them: “I don’t notice anything” or “I see something here”, but once you become more familiar, this information will become richer and will help you understand emotions, situations. Or may be related to experiences. But, for now, it’s time to learn to feel.

Another exercise that helps reconnect the body is to stop for a minute and “listen to your inner self.” To do this, we must notice and pay attention to our breathing, noticing whether it is fast or slow, whether it is agile or involves any effort, whether it is deep or superficial. Later, when physical awareness becomes more developed, the person will be able to name what they feel: pressure, heat, tension, tingling, a feeling of emptiness, etc.

I don’t know, reader, whether this is the first time you are considering this question, whether you are just beginning to take your first steps in caring for your physical sensations or if you are an experienced yoga practitioner with high body awareness. Are. Whatever starting point you find yourself at, keep in mind that each person’s life story is different and this means that we are not all at the same starting point, so, in the process of reconnecting with your body, the rhythm is determined by you. , Try not to compare, try to focus on your improvements and remember that, failures also happen during this process. Everything is progress.

I felt sweet nests on my arms, caressing wings,

And I felt thousands of farmer bees buzzing around my fingers.

There was a hive of living gold in his old intestines!

Federico García Lorca / The Planets

