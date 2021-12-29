the body was found in a car

L’former manager of the Kardashian family Angela Kukawski has died at the age of 55. Apparently it’s about homocide, and the woman would be killed in California.

In addition to working for the Kardashian family, Angela she was also manager of Nicki Minaj, one of the most famous clients of his company ‘Boulevard Management‘. Second ‘Variety‘, the cause of death would be a murder, which took place on December 22nd. Kukawski’s body was found in hood of a parked car in Simi Valley, north of Los Angeles.

The Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD (the Los Angeles Police Department) they arrested a suspect, who appears to have moved the body from Van Nuys to a relative’s home in Simi Valley in the early hours of December 23rd.

A suspect caught, but the murder remains a mystery. Kukawski had collaborated with big names in LA

The suspect is a 49 year old man, at the time he was detained by the police with a $ 2 million bail, but at the moment there is no other information on the circumstances of the case. A local report revealed a woman in her fifties was found in the hood of a parked car, and sources confirmed it was Kukawski. A coroner confirmed the information for ‘Variety’.

The woman, a mother of five, worked with the Kardashian family at the time of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. The Kardashians weren’t her only customers, because she’s the manager he has also worked for other stars such as Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and rapper Tupac Shakur.

Angela used to work for the ‘Boulevard Management’ agency, and she was described by his colleagues of the musical world as a ‘tireless worker’ and ‘one who always hit the mark’. On the ‘The Boulevard Management’ website it says that the company specializes in ‘financial management services for entertainers, athletes and wealthy individuals’. The company explained that Angela’s work and his colleagues consists of helping with property purchases and financial planning.

On the site they wrote: “Our services include bill payment and bank account management, financial planning, property and retirement plans, tax organization and preparation and other services. We also assist in large purchases, such as villas and cars, making sure you get the best possible price ”.