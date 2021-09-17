The Bodyguard: work on the remake of the film

The Bodyguard: the remake of the film is coming with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. The playwright Matthew López will write the story

It made us daydream and made us sing out loud the songs that accompany the story. Among all the timeless I Will Always Love You. Now he prepares for the return to the screen. Variety, exclusively, announced the arrival of the remake of The Bodyguard, a 1992 cult film directed by Mick Jackson starring Kevin Costner as the bodyguard of singer Rachel Marron, played by Whitney Houston. The original film grossed over $ 400 million at the worldwide box office and the film’s soundtrack was the best-selling of all time, with several original Houston songs topping the charts.

He was hired to write the ‘new’ story Matthew López, the Tony nominated playwright for The Inheritance. The production includes Kasdan Pictures’ Lawrence Kasdan and Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer.

But the question is: who will we see in the characters played by Costner and Houston? In contention there are the couple formed by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson and that formed by Channing Tatum and Cardi B.

THE BODYGUARD, WHAT THE ORIGINAL FILM IS ABOUT

Frank Farmer, a former presidential escort agent who has dedicated himself to the most profitable profession of personal guard, is contacted by Bill Devaney, manager of the beautiful pop star and actress Rachel Marron, to watch over the safety of the woman who receives threatening letters from a stranger. . Reluctantly at first, Farmer is persuaded and tries to make efficient the very precarious security systems that protect the princely mansion of Rachel and her son Fletcher. He soon has to deal with the arrogant character of the woman, of her press officer, and arrives in de facto with the burly bodyguard, Tony, after having stolen her from a dangerous appearance in a club. After convincing Rachel to be more cautious, Frank takes her out to dinner and they spend the night together. After the ephemeral meeting Frank struggles to regain control, arousing in Rachel a resentment that materializes in Miami: during a charity gala Rachel out of spite against Frank pretends to yield to the attentions of Greg Portman, a former CIA agent and now colleague of Frank. The arrival of a threatening phone call in Rachel’s dressing room convinces everyone of the impending danger: Frank decides to take Rachel, Fletcher and Rachel’s sister, Nicki, to her father’s cabin, Herb Farmer, in the North. In the mountains, Nicki tries to seduce Frank without success. Here too, however, the life of Rachel and her family is threatened: after trying to eliminate Fletcher during a boat trip, the mysterious stalker accidentally kills Nicki, shortly after Frank had discovered that it had been her, full of jealousy for the sister, to have hired him to have her killed. Back in Los Angeles to celebrate Nicki’s funeral, Rachel and Frank prepare to face the night of the Oscars; on that occasion there will be the fateful meeting with the mysterious killer, who turns out to be Portman who, despite Nicki’s death, is still willing to complete the job he had at all costs. Frank, in extremis, manages to foil the attack and get the better of Portman, but is seriously injured. In the finale, Rachel and Frank make their way to the plane she will take to win freedom, and the two share a passionate kiss before finally breaking up. The video clip of I Will Always Love You that Rachel sings moments after the kiss with Frank.

For those who have not seen The Bodyguard (Bodyguard), as Dire Giovani explains (www.diregiovani.it), the original film is available on Netflix.

THE BODYGUARD, THE TRAILER

