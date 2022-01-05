The Bogdanov twins die from covid-19 for six days

the Bogdanov brothersFrance’s most famous twin, known for launching the country’s first science fiction television program, died six days later, following Igor’s death, on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The two were hospitalized on December 15 at the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris and the first, GrichkaHe passed away on December 28 at the age of 72.

Although the family did not want to comment on the reason, their environment assured the press that neither of them had been vaccinated against it. Corona virus And when Grichka died, after several days in a coma, he attributed his death to the covid.

According to BFM TV, they weren’t Antifacone But they were considered to be in good physical condition and not part of the vaccination group.

Twins, grandchildren Austrian aristocracy, became famous in France as the host of the science fiction show Temps X, which aired from 1979 to 1987.

Igor and Grechka, both in stunning silver jumpsuits, were also honored on that show private faceProminent chin and cheekbones. Despite the apparent transformation of her face over the years, they both denied resorting to plastic surgery Or you suffer from acromegaly.

They were physics and mathematics physicians, writers and prominent figures in Scientific publishing For the general public, even if a part of the scientific community criticized his work and found it useless.

the Twins They were also at the helm of Rayons X, from 2002 to 2007, and deux pas du futur, between 2010 and 2011, defending themselves from criticism by claiming that some experts are unable to accept an atypical vision.

In June 2018 they were charged false A vulnerable person, suspected of exploiting the vulnerability of the 54-year-old millionaire who committed suicide in August of that year, was expected to be tried before the Paris corrective court in January, according to the newspaper Le Monde.



