The boho skirt is back and it is just as Elsa Pataky or Ana de Armas remembered it

Those who stick with a trend long enough will have the privilege of seeing it return. Advantages of cyclical fashion. Thus, those who one day climbed into Isabel Marant’s wedge sneakers to see how, shortly after, they collapsed in the popularity curve, will regret in the coming seasons that they had gotten off that train. Not as Elsa Pataky, Anne of Arms or Sara Carbonero who have a preferential ticket and all the points of the loyalty program on board the ‘boho express’.

While the rest of the world pined for the skirts briefs mermaid (with a satin finish, fitted at the hips and with a flowing fall), they remained faithful to the long boho skirt, then known as the gypsy skirt, which one day was also the favorite of the Olsen sisters and Selena Gómez and which now, go back to the trends exactly like them and the first Zoettes They remembered her: midi or long, with several layers of ruffles, printed and in full color.

Lily Collins in a boho midi skirt in Beverly HillsTheImageDirect.com

The only difference is found in its user manual because the long boho skirt is no longer so much flat Roman sandals as sports or Mary Janes (Lily Collins word) and it may very soon be back on the Isabel Marant wedge sneaker bandwagon.

Because fashion is like that: one day you tell Elsa Pataky that her long boho skirt is no longer a trend and the next, Zara and Emily in Paristhey are right again…