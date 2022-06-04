The Boho skirt will become the favorite trend of this summer 2022

A safe option with which you will not fail is to make monochrome with bright colors, as we saw in the collection of Giambatista Valli. A look made up of midi skirt knitted with matching top ideal for any type of event on the hottest days.

boho chic cowgirl

Louis Vuitton, Spring-Summer 2022. Louis Vuitton/Gorunway

In its latest collection, Louis Vuitton tells us about the denim skirt, but not just any denim skirt, but a garment of boho airs, long and with the waist at the hip. And to give it a touch of color, the gladiator sandalsr metallic are the ideal accessory that will take your look to another level.

In tie dye mode

Altuzarra, Spring-Summer 2022. Altuzarra/Gorunway

Altuzarra takes us back to the 90s with this vibrant skirt tie dye As for the combinations, they are as chameleonic as other prints, from a matching shirt, to romantic blouses, going through basic white t-shirts.

Without a doubt, the bohemian style was a phenomenon that invaded the catwalk and the street from 2014 to 2016, with firms such as Etro, Chloé or Matthew Williamson. we can’t forget Kate Moss or Sienna Millereven the Olsen twinsclad in long flowing patterned skirts, with pure Cossack-style fur jackets and Vivienne Westwood pirate boots. If back then those romantic looks conquered us, 2022 was not going to be the exception.