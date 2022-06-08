The boho style is back and Sienna Miller shows us how to wear it without going wrong

The boho style of Sienna Miller is synonymous with bohemian belts and hobo bags, gladiator sandals and jeans in all their forms. But while most of Miller’s fans, who grew up fawning over the actress’ fashion for crochet vests, put away their spring skirts in the late ’90s, Sienna continues to fly the flag for her tousled, bohemian take on deluxe.

Name another human being who is not only able to wear Ugg boots and rave sunglasses, but who turns the music festival look in a trend. Miller is single-handedly responsible for bringing every surfer’s favorite sheepskin shoe into fashion, before Telfar Clemens, Molly Goddard and Glenn Martens signed cozy designs.

The same goes for handbags. While bag trends come and go, Sienna Miller she has stood her ground on her tote bag, from the Balenciaga Motorcycle, which she wore when she spent nights with Jude Law at the pub in the early 1980s, to the mega Givenchy Nightingale that housed her belongings and gave her New York looks. a free spirit touch.

The Sienna Miller summer style you can play with more adapted proposals when other quintessentially English events arise. Take Wimbledon, for example: for Pimm’s drinks in the stands and elegant ‘snacks’ between matches, Sienna is all Ralph Lauren tailoring in cream and navy with sun-perfect linen ensembles. This refined version of the british summer chic It suits the woman who once defined the style of the classic Notting Hill look, but now goes her own way on both sides of the Atlantic, always with her signature beachy waves, of course.

Here are the best nostalgic photos that will make you remember the golden days when Miller’s boho chic style was sweeping a nation of wannabe It-girls.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk