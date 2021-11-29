the Bollorè raider, the white knight Kkr and the role of Draghi Da FinanciaLounge



Tim: the Bollorè raider, the white knight Kkr and the role of Draghi



The raid attempts of the Breton Corsair Bollorè on Mediaset (MI 🙂 and Telecom had an industrial logic, which the arrival of Kkr could relaunch in a market key. The direction of Draghi seems to guarantee the investor

For twenty years the investment in Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 it was not a good deal, apart from the brave captains sponsored in 1999 by the then Prime Minister D’Alema who took it home with a monstrous takeover all in debt from 100,000 billion old lire to resell it with a hefty capital gain a couple of years later to Marco Tronchetti Provera, when the stock was already deflating along with the Internet bubble and a few months later he would take another blow from the shock wave of September 11th. For the owner of Pirelli (MI :), Telecom it was not so much an investment as the crown jewel from the ‘king without a throne’ of Italian capitalism that he thought he had inherited from the recently deceased Gianni Agnelli. In 2006 Tronchetti threw in the towel, with the Telecom stock falling to 2.5 euros from the 10 close to the top of the bubble, and Telco arrived, made up of the big names in Italian finance with the reinforcement of the Spaniards of Telefonica (MC :), who think they can make Telecom the pillar of the consolidation of European telecommunications in which they want to play as protagonists. Marco Fossati also arrives, the heir to the billions of the Brodo Star who thinks of making a deal by buying under 2 euros and becoming the first single shareholder after Telco.

EVEN FOR BOLLORÈ IT WAS A DEAL

Even for Fossati it is a bathroom, and in the end he throws in the towel taking home a very heavy loss, as well as the Spaniards who stop looking at Europe and bet everything on Latin America and China. At this point, Telco liquidates its participation and the protagonist of today, the Breton Corsair, appears, which since 2015 begins to accumulate until it has about a quarter of Telecom. Even for him it is not a big deal, since he started buying, Telecom has lost almost 70% on the stock market, until the rebound on the offer launched by the Americans of Kkr. But because, despite the stock’s negative performance to say the least, Telecom continues to be theobject of desire? And because the dossier occupies a central place on the premier’s table Mario Draghi enough to be considered one of the most important tests since taking the helm of Italy 10 months ago? To try to understand it, let’s try to broaden our gaze by including the other target on which Vincent Bollorè has focused in Italy …

