The Bolshoi Dancer movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where shot, location

Sky Cinema One proposes today the film entitled Lovely Boy. It is a drama genre film with musical elements.

The year of construction is 2021, the production is Italian and the duration is one hour and 45 minutes.

Lovely Boy film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Francesco Lettieri. Main protagonists are Nic And Daniele interpreted respectively by Andrea Carpenzano And Daniele Del Plavignano. Also in the cast Enrico Borello in the role of Borneo.

Filming took place in Italy, particularly in Trentino Alto Adige in different locations. Some scenes were also filmed in Rome.

The production is of the Indigo Film in collaboration with Vision Distribution And Sky.

Lovely Boy – plot of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno

The plot has as its protagonist Nic, a young and promising singer of the trap scene Roman music. The young man is apathetic and disinterested in everything. In fact, around him there are people who believe in his talent, starting with the producers who court him. He has a loving family and a pregnant girlfriend.

Nevertheless, he pays no attention to anything. In fact this his attitude of arrogance towards the world is enhanced even more by the spiral of narcotics in which it is immersed.

Nick with Borneo, a friend of his, formed a trap duo known as XXG. With this stage name it has achieved some importance in the music industry. Unfortunately the young star is in a very difficult situation because of drugs and a spirit of self-destruction that leads him to throw away the opportunities for success that have also presented themselves.

Final spoiler

For him, there is nothing to do but welcome him to a recovery community. And in fact he goes to a specialized center on Dolomites. Here, despite the initial distrust, he will try to detoxify and find himself. Above all, he learns to share with other people the loneliness he has been carrying inside for a long time.

Director’s notes

Lovely Boy tells the story of Nic and her journey. Of what passes between emptiness and fullness, debauchery and everyday life, disintegration and construction, despair and hope. The film does not want to make moral or sociological judgments, but to tell the emotions.

Rome and the recovery community at the foot of the South Tyrolean Dolomites are two antithetical worlds that also represent the inner conflict of the protagonist. On the one hand Nic, a boy full of talent and sensitivity, on the other Lovely Boy, excessive and arrogant towards the world.

Lovely Boy is a classic parable of fall and rebirth that tells the fatigue that growing always entails, at any age, and the wounds that one carries inside even when one has become, with great effort, adults.

Lovely Boy – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Lovely Boy and the respective characters played by the actors