The Bolsonaro government decrees the end of the covid emergency after 660,000 deaths | Society

Brazil closes, at least on paper, one of its darkest episodes in recent times. With 2.7% of the world population, it adds up to more than 10% of those killed by covid-19. The Ministry of Health announced this Sunday night that it will decree the end of the health emergency due to covid, an epidemic that has killed 660,000 Brazilians amid accusations of negligence and incompetence against President Jair Bolsonaro and his government. The measure implies the end of the exceptional mechanisms implemented due to the pandemic to speed up the authorization of vaccines or health purchases. Some masks are still seen on the streets, but outdoors and in many establishments they are no longer mandatory.

The end of the emergency has been possible, according to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, “thanks to the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, the wide vaccination coverage of the population and the attention capacity of the SUS (public health system)”, explained in a statement read on all channels and stations. Queiroga, who is the fourth head of health since the start of the pandemic, added that “this measure, however, does not mean the end of Covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus.” Despite the reluctance of the president of the republic, it is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.

In the worst peaks, Brazil registered more than 4,000 daily deaths; This Sunday there were 18 deaths. It is one of the countries where the coronavirus has caused the most havoc. It accumulates more deaths per million inhabitants than any of the most populous countries in the world: 3,093, according to Our World in Data, ahead of the United States and Poland. The coronavirus was proportionally more lethal in smaller countries like Peru, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Hungary.

The regulations on masks, vaccination certificates, etc., are the responsibility of the States, most of which have lifted the obligation on the streets and in commerce. It is still required on public transport. Mass concerts and football matches with the public have returned. And this week Carnival is celebrated, officially limited to the sambadromes of Rio and São Paulo. It will be a litmus test to see if the contagions skyrocket. Brazil adds more than 30 million cases.

The devastating human and economic damage caused by the epidemic or dramatic crises such as the one that caused deaths due to lack of oxygen in hospitals in Manaus did not lead President Bolsonaro to substantially modify his management of the pandemic. He rejected the scientific evidence, delayed the purchase of vaccines, cast doubt on the efficacy of immunization, and supported the large-scale distribution of drugs without proven efficacy for covid. His main flag was an extensive economic aid program for those who from one day to the next were left without income.

The Senate investigated the government’s management of the pandemic for months and concluded with the request that Bolsonaro be prosecuted for crimes against humanity and nine other crimes. The parliamentary commission accused the government of adopting a “grim strategy” that led to 120,000 deaths that could have been avoided, estimates the final report. Despite the forcefulness of the conclusions, the attorney general has parked the matter and nobody, not even the opposition, talks about it anymore.

In any case, part of the electorate has not forgotten the president’s attitude, at least for the time being. His insensitivity towards the deceased and their families is one of the reasons most cited in electoral polls to explain the refusal to vote for him in the elections next October, in which, except for surprise, he will fight former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But the pandemic long ago ceased to be among the main concerns of citizens to be replaced months ago by inflation, unemployment and the economic crisis in general.

