The “bomb” that can blow up the Superbonus

There is alarm among building builders regarding some provisions of the so-called Sostegni ter decree, which came into force on January 27: among the various measures, in fact, there is also the prohibition aimed at those who have acquired a tax credit to sell it to other parties. Basically, those companies that have made the discount on the invoice will be able to assign the credit only once to an operator, who will not be able to assign it again. Not only. Those who have accumulated credits before the entry into force of the Sostegni ter will be able to transfer only once, and only by 7 February.

Closure of the transfer service

Hence the concern of the building builders, who fear a freeze on all building activities related to bonuses. Moreover, some signs of a slowdown in sales have already been seen in recent weeks. The news is recent, reported by Italy Today, of the forthcoming closure of the credit transfer service in construction by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a joint-stock company controlled by the Ministry of the Economy. Probably also the Post Office will proceed in this direction. Cdp and Poste, joined by The Courier, did not deny anything, explaining that an evaluation process is currently underway.

The political debate

Senator dem Dario Stefàno, president of the European Union Policies Committee, dismissed the decision to stop the multiple assignment of credits: the risk of damaging the construction sector, in fact, is high. “We risk an abrupt slowdown in GDP, the loss of additional jobs and the missed goal in terms of energy transition” , was his harsh comment, as reported by The Courier. Forza Italia is also of the same opinion, which if on the one hand it is in favor of the introduction of targeted checks to avoid scams and abuses, he expressed strong doubts about too much bureaucracy. “The sacrosanct need to restore legality cannot and must not turn into failures and holes in the balance sheets of companies due to even retroactive regulations” , declared the blue team. Even the 5 Star Movement would have asked for a change to the rule, so as not to slow down the potential of a measure that “it had an indisputable effect in revitalizing construction and contributing to the record growth of Italian GDP in 2021”.

Therefore, further clashes within the majority are expected: many do not want to interrupt them concessions. The ban on sub-assignment, in fact, actually risks blocking everything, both because of increasingly stringent controls and for fiscal reasons. Although we are talking about different figures, a company that buys tax credits finds itself in the same situation as the taxpayer, who is entitled to deductions and risks not being able to take full advantage of all the benefits, due to inability.