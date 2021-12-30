The “bomb” that can sink the mortgage: now watch the installment

L’inflation in the United States it is at 6.8% while in the Eurozone at 4.9%, a percentage never higher since 1991. This is a great problem that must be solved as soon as possible since it affects families in various ways.

The first impact will be on energy bills, which are increasing sharply. But the audience of the gods is also damaged borrowers. In Italy it is a very large category since there are over 200 thousand, considering new contracts and subrogations, the mortgages that are stipulated every year. Inflation, in fact, in the course of 2021 caused the Euris to rise. The latter is the index that is used by banks to calculate the rate of the fixed rate mortgage. Last January it was -0.02%, today around 0.47%. At least, the Euribor indices, that is the parameter used for variable rate mortgages, still do not rise, still at -0.5% on one and three month maturities. As Il Sole 24 Ore points out, however, not everyone is in the same situation. Indeed, it is necessary to distinguish between those who are already paying a mortgage and those who are in the process of taking out one.

The case studies

For those who already have a mortgage loan a fixed rate, rising inflation is good news. The installment is not affected because it is protected by the fixed rate. And then because in real terms, the rate to be paid is even lower. For this category, the economic principle applies, according to which debtors are benefited by the increase in inflation because debtors are benefited by an increase in inflation because the real share to be repaid is reduced.

Different speech, however, for investors who have to deal with very low real yields. To give an example, 10-year BTP offers a nominal yield of 1% per annum in 2021. This, given inflation at 3.7% in Italy, will generate a negative real rate for the savers who hold it.

Damage is also created for those who are already repaying a fixed rate: the banks increase their rates new subrogation mortgages. This is why it is difficult to find the possibility of subrogation, that is to say, move the old mortgage to a new bank at better conditions.

Who is paying a variable mortgage, in 2021, it did not undergo any increase in installments because the Euribor rates remained steady at -0.5%. These do not follow the dynamics of inflation but only move when the markets anticipate a rise in interest rates by the European Central Bank. However, this does not mean that there could be an increase in perspective given that an increase in the Euribor from -0.5% to + 0.4% is expected between now and 2027. In figures, this would mean a 90 basis point increase in the rate to be paid five years from now. That is 35-40 euros per month for those who have a residual debt of 100 thousand euros. However, it must be said that the ECB’s rate hike has been talked about for some time. In the last 6 years, futures have always hypothesized that this index will rise, which until now have always been denied in practice.

Inflation will cause damage to those who intend to take out a new fixed-rate mortgage. While at the beginning of the year the offers also included mortgages around 0.5%, today it is impossible to go below 1%. The average rate of the best offers is around 1.1%. However, these are low rates.

In conclusion, some problems inflation for mortgages, inflation is causing it. At the same time, however, it must be said that these are minor complications and not for all cases. The scenario to be avoided is that the Eurirs rise more than the current level of 0.47% because at that point we would have new fixed-rate mortgages much higher than the current ones.