The bombing that put Enrique Peña Nieto back under the political spotlight in Mexico

Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of Mexico, in January 2014. Susana Gonzalez (Bloomberg)

A series of irregular transfers abroad for 26 million pesos and links to two companies with unusual finances and operations. That is the basis of the lawsuit that the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), the arm of the Ministry of Finance against white-collar crimes, has filed with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) against former President Enrique Peña Nieto. The new investigation has involuntarily removed the former president from a self-imposed political exile in Spain and has meant the most explicit accusation of the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador against his predecessor for alleged acts of corruption.

The FIU complaint spoke in detail of the financial operations, cash deposits, checks and possible conflicts of interest of former President Peña Nieto and his family. They were not accusations against former members of his Cabinet, as in the case of Rosario Robles, former Secretary of Social Development. They were not accusations in his environment, as in the case of Juan Collado, his former lawyer. There was no mention of scandals derived from journalistic publications, such as The White House either The master scam, nor of acts of corruption during his Government, as with Emilio Lozoya, the main Mexican official in the Odebrecht plot and former director of Petróleos Mexicanos. This time it is directly about the former president.

In the imaginary of construction, Peña Nieto symbolizes the last representative of the neoliberal period, characterized by looting, corruption and the subordination of the Government to the elites and the factual powers. During the campaign, López Obrador referred to the PRI politician’s presidency as “the cliff”, an expression that came out of his speeches as soon as he came to power.

The current president has opted for a kind of ambivalence. He promoted the popular consultation to prosecute the former presidents in 2021, allowed a collaboration agreement with Lozoya to tighten the siege on the leadership of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and has made permanent criticism of the role played by his predecessors in areas such as security, health and corruption. However, as president, López Obrador has avoided openly criticizing Peña Nieto. Instead, he has referred to his predecessor as a politician “betrayed by those above” and who had the decorum to “keep his hands clean” in the election that brought him to power. When he is asked a question about the management of the PRI politician, most of the time he prefers not to get involved and says that it is not his place to speak. This attitude has given rise to speculation about a supposed pact, which is underpinned by the old political maxim that “dog does not eat dog”, but that no one has been able to demonstrate conclusively.

This Thursday’s conference was no exception. “We are not going to persecute anyone,” López Obrador said at his press conference. “We are not going to fabricate crimes against anyone,” he insisted. After a long exposition about links with a transnational company, deposits made to his brother and triangulation of operations through a blood relative, the head of the FIU, Pablo Gómez, also clarified: “There are no crimes yet.”

The first complaint against Peña Nieto, promoted by an institution that depends on the Executive and investigated by a prosecutor proposed by this Administration, has not translated into an open confrontation with the current Government. The former president was also measured and barely responded that he hopes to have the opportunity to demonstrate the “legality of his assets.” “I express my confidence in the institutions,” he said in a brief post on Twitter.

The investigation by the FGR has given rise to multiple political readings: from the implications that this has in the promise to fight corruption and the leading role of political actors such as prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero to the hypothesis that the lawsuit has as a backdrop next year’s election in the State of Mexico.

But there are many more unknowns than certainties. The legal course in Mexico prohibits giving details about an open investigation and key pieces are missing to elucidate how solid the evidence against Peña Nieto is. The biggest question is how feasible it is that a sentence can be reached, in light of the results in the cases against other politicians and figures linked to the PRI.

Rosario Robles, for example, was arrested in April 2019, has been in jail for three years, still without certainty about her legal future. The collaboration with Lozoya as a protected witness seems to have blown up. The case against the lawyer Collado has been splashed in the lawsuit between the prosecutor Gertz and Julio Scherer, the former legal adviser to the Presidency. Alejandro Moreno, current president of the PRI, seems to be on the canvas after the media trial of his leaking scandal, but the accusations have yet to be formalized. The cause for the scandal of the White House closed after the officials who misplaced the file were sanctioned. None have been sentenced.

The formal investigation, however, is the first step on the way to clarify the origin of the money and if there is a crime to prosecute. It is no longer an insinuation from a political tribune or a leak to the press. Aside from the political and media game, it remains to be seen if the country’s judicial system is up to the task.

