The bombshell poll: Trump would win today

If the vote in the United States of America were to return today, Donald Trump would be able to triumph over the current president Joe Biden with at least two percentage points of difference. This is, in essence, the result of a survey conducted nationwide by Emerson College in Boston, just as Congress approves the Infrastructure plan.

“Sleepy Joe” therefore collects a 50% negative consensus for his work, while the less and less large group of citizens who continue to positively evaluate his political choices stops at 40%: in comparison with the numbers recorded in September, this translates into – 5%. Numbers that should not, however, surprise too much in what has already gone down in history as one of the most controversial, to put it mildly, election results ever.

What makes the ground from beneath Biden’s feet is lacking in particular is the loss of support of African Americans, which falls from the initial 72% to 52%. The position of Donald Trump, ready to launch his social platform to give a shoulder to the Facebook metaverse, which continues to creak even with the facade changes announced by Zuckerberg, is becoming more and more solid: in a few months the former president, in a hypothetical electoral clash , would be two percentage points ahead today (45% against 43%).

In the suburbs, Biden would keep one percentage point over his rival, while in rural areas Trump would even have 32% more support (62% against 30%). The next milestone of the midterm elections therefore begins to send signals of concern to democrats, given that 49% of the respondents revealed that they would vote for the conservatives, while the so-called “progressives” would stop at 42%.