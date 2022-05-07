The bombshell that Manchester City is preparing is filtered and would also leave Barcelona ‘touched’!
2022-05-06
After the catastrophic elimination from the Champions League at the hands of real Madridthe Manchester City He wants to turn the page and try next season with a signing that would shake up the transfer market.
Chelsea announces that it has a new owner after the goodbye of Abramovich
According to several English media, the team of Pep Guardiola could close a bomb signing in the coming weeks that would come from the Man Utd.
Waiting for the decision of Haland about his future, City is working to incorporate a crack in the center of the field and the name of Paul Pogba.
The Daily Mail reporter, mike keeganassured that the option of incorporating Pogba it is real. The French midfielder ends his contract this summer and everything indicates that he will leave Old Trafford with the letter of freedom.
The Frenchman would not see with bad eyes the option of playing for Pepalthough the PSG it also follows your steps and could complicate the operation financially.
Arsenal confirms the renewal of Spanish manager Mikel Arteta
Pogba He has played 27 games this season in all competitions and has only scored one goal. the march of Fernandinho It opens the doors for the world champion to land on the blue team as a free agent.
They want a crack from Barcelona
But that is not all. According to the renowned journalist Roman Fabrizio, Frankie de Jong also rings in the offices of the Citysince it is to the taste of Guardiolabut still no moves with the Barcelona.
The Dutchman has a current market value of around 70 million euros. However, with the economic power that the City they would have no problem disbursing that amount, which would leave the Barça team touched at squad level, but with a juicy sum of money in their coffers.