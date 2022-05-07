The bombshell that Manchester City is preparing is filtered and would also leave Barcelona ‘touched’!

2022-05-06

After the catastrophic elimination from the Champions League at the hands of real Madridthe Manchester City He wants to turn the page and try next season with a signing that would shake up the transfer market.

According to several English media, the team of Pep Guardiola could close a bomb signing in the coming weeks that would come from the Man Utd.

Waiting for the decision of Haland about his future, City is working to incorporate a crack in the center of the field and the name of Paul Pogba.

The Daily Mail reporter, mike keeganassured that the option of incorporating Pogba it is real. The French midfielder ends his contract this summer and everything indicates that he will leave Old Trafford with the letter of freedom.