“The Bone Collector”, Phillip Noyce the suspense knows how to make it mount – Libero Quotidiano

THE BONE COLLECTOR
Sky Cinema Suspense, with Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie and Queen Latifah. Directed by Phillip Noyce. USA 1999 production. Duration: 2 hours
THE PLOT
Denzel Washington is Rhyme, a NYPD ace who was semi-paralyzed in an accident. But he continues to remain an ace. From his bed she still manages to direct police actions and hunts for dangerous criminals. The latest is a serial killer who terrorizes the city. Helped by a beautiful agent (Angelina), Rhyme manages to get close to him. Too close. When the serial feels Rhyme’s breath on him, he sneaks into his house to kill him …
WHY SEE IT
Because the Australian Noyce knows how to make suspense mount (among his merits “10 o’clock calm down” and various films by Tom Clancy). He also allows himself a very happy ending (something moves in Rhyme standing next to Angelina).