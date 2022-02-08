“The Bone Collector”, Phillip Noyce the suspense knows how to make it mount – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE BONE COLLECTOR

Sky Cinema Suspense, with Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie and Queen Latifah. Directed by Phillip Noyce. USA 1999 production. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT

Denzel Washington is Rhyme, a NYPD ace who was semi-paralyzed in an accident. But he continues to remain an ace. From his bed she still manages to direct police actions and hunts for dangerous criminals. The latest is a serial killer who terrorizes the city. Helped by a beautiful agent (Angelina), Rhyme manages to get close to him. Too close. When the serial feels Rhyme’s breath on him, he sneaks into his house to kill him …

WHY SEE IT

Because the Australian Noyce knows how to make suspense mount (among his merits “10 o’clock calm down” and various films by Tom Clancy). He also allows himself a very happy ending (something moves in Rhyme standing next to Angelina).