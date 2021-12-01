The BongaCams site is next to accept Dogecoin

SPONSORED POST *

The success and popularity of cryptocurrency Dogecoin continues to grow, and BongaCams has just become the next site in a growing list of market-leading companies announcing the adoption of digital currency as a payment option.

BongaCams the largest webcam site

Dogecoin, now the eighth largest digital asset in the world, is climbing once again and continues to enjoy the support of investors and celebrities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has tweeted favorable comments on the currency on multiple occasions, calling also Dogecoin the “future currency of the Earth”.

BongaCams, the largest webcam site, and winner of multiple industry awards, has formally announced that it will be the next big name to start accepting Dogecoin.

BongaCams has built a reputation for being closely aligned with their customers’ needs and the company has made great efforts to provide an accessibility experience that is fast, easy and comfortable.

When it came to offering payment options that customers wanted, BongaCams couldn’t ignore everything Dogecoin had to offer in terms of fast payment options and anonymous to their customers, as well as wide market acceptance.

And what’s not to love about Dogecoin?

After climbing 15,000% in value and reaching a market cap of $ 88 billion, the cryptocurrency has built one of the largest and most active communities in the world of cryptocurrencies and is now considered a great alternative for payment options. Dogecoin’s popularity coupled with the abundant praise from research analysts expecting the rise to continue has helped Dogecoin succeed where other cryptocurrencies have struggled.

For those interested in using Dogecoin as a payment option – BongaCams offers a wealth of useful resources and exchange services with instructions on how to easily buy Dogecoin online.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.