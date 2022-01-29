The bonus for bikes and scooters is back: how to request the incentive up to 750 euros

Mobility bonus also in 2022. The Revenue Agency has defined the procedures and requirements for accessing the tax credit starting from April 13th and until May 13th 2022.

What is the mobility bonus

This is the contribution for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters and in general to reimburse the costs of sustainable transport vehicles and services.

Bonus bikes and scooters, who can request it

Anyone who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, incurred expenses for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes, public transport subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services, can apply for the mobility bonus.

Bonus bike and scooter, how much it amounts

The incentive included in the Relaunch Decree and financed with a maximum of 5 million euros, takes the form of a tax credit for a spending limit of 750 euros aimed at those who have incurred expenses for the purchase of vehicles and services of zero-emission mobility and scrapped an old M1 category vehicle. The latter are four-wheeled vehicles for the transport of people for a maximum of 8 seats, which have been owned by the person requesting (or by one of the family members living together) for the bonus for at least 12 months. The tax credit, which can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due, can be used no later than the tax period 2022, but it cannot be combined with other tax benefits.

Mobility bonus, how to submit your application

Applications must be sent to the tax authorities through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website; or through the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency, in compliance with the requirements defined by the technical specifications. The form to be filled in, with the requirements and instructions to be respected, can be downloaded on the dedicated section of the Revenue Agency website. Within 10 days of the deadline for submitting the application, the Revenue Agency will make known the percentage of tax credit due to each applicant, based on the applications received.

