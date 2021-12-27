The bonus for electricity and gas bills in 2022 and who can pay them in 10 installments

The bills can also be paid in 10 installments by families in difficulty. With the government’s maneuver, in fact, 1.8 billion euros arrive for the containment of the effects of the price increases in the electricity and natural gas sector and for the strengthening of the social and gas bonus. The additional resources are added to the two billion already foreseen, for a total budget that therefore rises to 3.8 billion euros.

In detail, the 2022 bill bonus is a facility that provides for a reduction in the rates relating to general system charges, the possibility of paying bills in installments and a discount on VAT for methane. The Arera (acronym for Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) will have to reduce the rates relating to general system charges. In the first quarter of 2022, the system charges for electricity up to 16kwh, for families and small businesses, such as bars and artisans, are canceled in particular. The discount for families on the total amount due only concerns those who fall into certain specific categories and will be automatically applied by Arera. For the quarter of 2022 concerned, the beneficiaries are:

households with an ISEE below 8,265 euros per year;

large families with an ISEE of 20 thousand euros per year and at least 4 children;

the recipients of income or citizenship pension;

users in precarious health conditions who use electro-medical equipment.

In addition, families in difficulty with payments will be able to divide the incoming electricity and gas bills into 10 installments with the invoices issued from 1 January to 30 April 2022. The government intervention wants to contain, at least for the first quarter of next year, the increases in the cost of electricity and gas which, driven by inflation, “have reached unprecedented levels and determined significant increases in electricity prices”, as stated in the technical report to the amendment.

As regards methane gas, when used for combustion for civil and industrial uses, a VAT rate of 5% will be applied for consumption relating to the months of January, February and March 2022. This measure has also been designed to support the costs of the expensive bills expected for 2022.