the bonus of 200 euros arrives, let’s see who is entitled to »ILMETEO.it

The bonus of 200 euros arrives. The list of beneficiariesOne of the pillars of the aid decree, completed a few hours ago, confirms the attribution of a BONUS of 200 euros, one-offwhich will be recognized just once a workers And retireeswith low incomes, with the aim of fighting the expensive life.

The measure, as reported by SkyTg24, was designed for those with an annual income of less than 35 thousand eurosas an aid to counter the price increasesregistered in different sectors and it is added to the cut planned for 2022 of 0.8% in the social security rate on public employees who have a salary below the same threshold (again up to 35 thousand euros).

How to get the 200 euro bonus and when does it arrive? This is a contribution intended for approx 28 million families which, in the case of pensioners, will almost certainly be paid by INPS in July directly together with the pension. Employees will arrive directly in paycheck between June and July thanks to the employers, who will recover it at the first useful tax payment.

It will also be paid to who receives the citizenship income and not only to employees, the self-employed, retired and unemployed. The question would have been raised by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando and the head of the M5S delegation to the government, the head of agricultural policies Stefano Patuanelli, and would have obtained the green light. Therefore the bonus will go to pensioners, employees, self-employed and unemployed, as well as to beneficiaries of the rdc. And for the self-employed?



In the new text a fund also for self-employed workers. Employers, both in the public and private sectors, recognize the bonus automatically and check during the balance whether it is actually due to the employee or not, and eventually recover the amount.