The book ban is replicated more and more frequently in the United States

A library in a small town in Michigan, in the United States, is at risk of closing after its inhabitants voted to defund it because they did not tolerate the distribution of LGBTQ+ themed books, an event that adds to the withdrawal bans in different US libraries behind the recent abolition of abortion in that country.

Jamestown residents vote Tuesday on a complaint about a novel dealing with the experience of a non-binary writer (Gender Queer: to memoir, by Maia Kobabe), results in “the emptying of funds” that the Patmos Library had “until the first quarter of next year,” Larry Walton, one of the institution’s officials, told the Bridge Michigan newspaper.

From that first complaint, they presented dozens of petitions before the library board, demanding that it remove that book and many on LGBTQ issues+ from your catalog. “The public concern was that it was going to confuse kids,” Walton said. And, in the midst of all this, a group calls itself Jamestown Conservatives distributed flyers condemning gender queer for showing “extremely graphic sexual illustrations of two people of the same gender” and denouncing the “promotion of LGBTQ+ ideology.”

These types of initiatives rooted in a puritanical culture that despite everything is taking ground from inclusive policies, gained strength in the United States after the abolition of abortion and draw international attention. Deborah Mikula, director of the Michigan Library Association, spoke about this with the British newspaper Guardianwhen he expressed his conviction that library catalogs should represent “the whole community” and stressed that “that means having Lgtbq+ books.”

“Theocratic dictatorships are not just found in the distant past: there are a number of them on the planet today.” Margaret Atwood

Canadian writer

Meanwhile, the American Library Associations identified 729 claims on “materials and services of libraries, schools and universities” last year, which led to the removal of some 1,600 titles from its shelves.

This is the context in which the New York Public Library (NYPL) launched the national campaign books for everyoneso that readers can access texts contested -for issues of gender, religion, race and history- in states governed by the Republican party such as Florida.

These bans have disturbing resonances in the same science fiction titles that can be found in censored libraries, such as Fahrenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury, where its protagonist, Guy Montag, is a firefighter whose task is to burn prohibited books for causing discord and suffering.

Fahrenheit 451 It is not the only literary fiction that in these days of reactionism in North America becomes reality. Following the announcement of the voluntary termination of pregnancy ban, it was writer Stephen King, king of terror, who tweeted: “Welcome to `The Handmaid’s Tale'”.







Following the announcement of the ban on voluntary termination of pregnancy, it was writer Stephen King, King of Terror, who tweeted: “Welcome to `The Handmaid’s Tale’.” / Photo: AFP



That novel (The Handmaid’s Tale), written more than 35 years ago by Canadian Margaret Atwood with the focus on racial segregation, as it happened in the 80s, it was brought to the screen in 2017 with an exceptional leading role by Elisabeth Moss, imagining a dystopian nation, Gilead, where after the bloody drop in the birth rate as a result of environmental contamination arises a macho conservative revolution that establishes a theocracy and enslaves women.

Shortly before the ruling against legal abortion in the United States came out, Atwood tweeted an article of his own titled “I invented Gilead, now the Supreme Court is making it happen” where he recounted that many times he interrupted the writing of that novel because he felt it was “too exaggerated” and “silly” and, with an oracular perspective, he reflected in that article: “Theocratic dictatorships are not found only in the distant past: there are a number of them on the planet today. What prevents the United States from becoming one of them?”

