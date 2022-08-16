The book ban is replicated more and more frequently in the United States

A library in a small town in Michigan, in the United States, is at risk of closing after its inhabitants voted to defund it because they did not tolerate the distribution of LGBTQ+ themed books, an event that adds to the withdrawal of prohibitions in different American libraries after the recent abolition of abortion in that country.

The vote of the residents of Jamestown, last Tuesday from a complaint about a novel that addressed the experience of a non-binary writer (“Gender Queer: a memoir”, by Maia Kobabe), results in “the emptying of funds” that the Library of Patmos had “until the first quarter of next year”Larry Walton, one of the heads of the institution, told the Bridge Michigan newspaper.

From that first complaint, dozens of petitions were filed with the library board, demanding that it remove that book and many LGBTQ+ themed ones from its catalog. “The public concern was that it was going to confuse the kids,” Walton said. And, in the middle of all this, a group calling itself “Jamestown Conservatives” handed out flyers condemning the queer genre for showing “extremely graphic sexual illustrations of two people of the same gender” and denouncing the “promotion of LGBTQ+ ideology”.

These types of initiatives, rooted in a puritanical culture that despite everything is taking ground from inclusive policies, gained strength in the United States after the abolition of abortion and draw international attention. That is what Deborah Mikula, director of the Michigan Library Association, spoke about with the British newspaper The Guardian, when she expressed her conviction that library catalogs should represent “the entire community” and stressed that “that means having Lgtbq+ books ».

Meanwhile, the American Library Association identified 729 complaints about “library, school, and university materials and services” last year, which led to the removal of some 1,600 titles from its shelves.

This is the context in which the New York Public Library (NYPL) launched the national “Books for All” campaign, so that readers can access the texts contested -for issues of gender, religion, race and history- in states governed by the Republican party such as Florida.

These bans have disturbing resonances in the very science fiction titles that can be found in censored libraries, such as “Fahrenheit 451”, by Ray Bradbury, where its protagonist, Guy Montag, is a fireman whose task is to burn prohibited books for causing discord and suffering.

“Fahrenheit 451” is not the only literary fiction that in these days of reactionism in North America becomes reality. After the announcement of the ban on the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, it was the writer Stephen King, king of terror, who tweeted: «Welcome to `The handmaid’s tale´».

That novel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), written more than 35 years ago by Canadian Margaret Atwood with a focus on racial segregation, as was the case in the 80s, was brought to the screen in 2017 with an exceptional leading role by Elisabeth Moss , imagining a dystopian nation, Gilead, where after the bloody decrease in the birth rate as a result of environmental pollution, a conservative macho revolution arises that establishes a theocracy and enslaves women.

Shortly before the ruling against legal abortion in the United States came out, Atwood tweeted an article of his own titled “I invented Gilead, now the Supreme Court is making it happen.”, where he recounted that many times he interrupted the writing of that novel because he felt it was “too exaggerated” and “silly” and, with an oracular perspective, reflected in that article: “Theocratic dictatorships are not only found in the distant past: there are a number of them on the planet today. What prevents the United States from becoming one of them?

