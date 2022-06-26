The book behind ‘Blonde’, the Marilyn Monroe biopic | Books | Entertainment

After the release of his first teaser, Blonde It has positioned itself among the most anticipated films of this year. The biopic by Marilyn Monroe, starring Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, will be available on Netflix starting September 23. But what not everyone knows are the origins of the feature film: this is an adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates under the same name.

Thanks to a photograph showing Norma Jeanne Baker, At the age of 15, winning a beauty pageant is where Oates’s interest in creating a book dedicated to one of Hollywood’s biggest stars was born. And it is that the balanced combination of beauty and innocence captivated the American writer.

Netflix to release ‘Blonde’, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, on September 23

“I had an immediate feeling of something akin to recognition; this young, hopeful and smiling, so American, reminded me powerfully of the girls of my childhood, some of them from broken homes, “said Oates in an interview with his biographer, Greg Johnson, about how he identified with the innocence of Norma Jeanne.

Inspired by Baker’s photography, Oates had been inclined to tell the metamorphosis of an ordinary schoolgirl who would go on to become a famous star, being consumed by her studio, which would take away her original name and personality. And with the words “Marilyn Monroe” the story would end, letting the reader know that this story was inspired by the renowned actress.

However, Oates’ perception of Monroe deepened with each movie he saw of the star. The novelist recognized that, beyond having a captivating beauty, there was a planned balance between her humor and intelligence, a strong determination to transform a successful acting career and a rapid adaptation to changes in American culture in the mid-20th century.

Norma Jeane Baker and her three people

After studying who would be the main character of his book Blonde, Oates understood that Marilyn Monroe was a personality adopted by Baker to survive in Hollywood and captivate the interest of his audience. But beyond that, the actress included another facet, and of these three parts that forged the “explosive blonde” Oates was commissioned to explore in his book.

First there would be the ordinary girl with a vulnerable heart and lovable naivete: Norma Jeane Baker, who would grow up in orphanages and foster homes, always wanting her father’s presence, a family, an education, safety, romance and money.

French producer discovers the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s father

This first character would be replaced by the artificial creation of Hollywood, which would conquer the hearts of the audience through her natural beauty with an unconscious hint of sensuality and innocence: Marilyn Monroe. With tight clothes and high heels stilettoMonroe’s existence would be a paradox, since she would be aware of how the misogynist culture perceived her from all sides.

The third character would shine much more than the previous ones; virginal purity and sex appeal they made him irresistible. La Rubia would condense pop culture and promote her idealized image of a perfect life, with an existence desired and praised by those around her.

From book to movie

More than a decade has Andrew DominicDirector of Blonde, trying to carry out the filming and distribution of the film. One of the first challenges that she had to overcome was the change of lead actress; naomi watts It would have been the option chosen in 2010, but four years later he would reject the role. Then Jessica Chastain She was scheduled to take on the role, however, she ended up disassociating herself from it.

(Taken from @NetflixLAT)

Finally, in 2019, it was announced that Anne of Arms would be behind the leading role and confessed to Vanity Fairabout the casting process that “I only had to audition for Marilyn and Andrew said, ‘It’s you,’ but I still had to audition for the others.”

On the other hand, financing was never a problem to be solved. Thanks to the fact that, in his first film, Dominik had given the main role to Brad Pitt, the time they shared on the set fostered a strong friendship, a bond that led to their Blonde be financed by Pitt’s production company.

The filming period did not take more than two years, starting in the middle of 2019 and ending in 2021. However, the delay in its broadcast is due to the fact that the feature film is being adapted to the restrictions of Netflix, the streaming platform. streaming in which it will be distributed. (YO)