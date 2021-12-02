the book by Beppe Lamberto and Gabriele Colombo





Beppe Lamberto and Gabriele Colombo are two friends who met on a rugby pitch, where they both ended up by chance. The doubt, reading their book and their biography, is that being brilliant wasn’t easy for them. And we are not just talking about the drafting of a four-handed text, but also about the growth path that is told in the pages, sometimes ironic, sometimes profound.

Starting with the laughs we made together, from the teasing on the field, from the jokes in the long third times, the unhealthy idea of ​​giving life to thoughts again by putting them in order in a book has begun to shed light.

The question was, in a period where the light seemed to have gone out due to external contingencies, how can we give life to all our resources? It is precisely this question, the starting point of the dialogue underlying the book, where the authors have put together their experiences and skills in part similar, in part different, to design a path that helps us to recognize the splendor of our talents, and to use them in the most effective way.

Because, to put it in their own words, “you can also have a Ferrari, but then if you use it to move, there is something wrong“.

To be brilliant means to look for this light everywhere, especially where it seems that it is not there, courageously digging into one’s own history to discover its source. Always remembering that courage can also be trained. Being brilliant is the greatest gesture of love and respect we can make towards the one person without whom we could not live: ourselves.

The book has the style of its writers, who are adamant that, by stealing the sentence a Richard Bandler: “If you can laugh at one thing, you can also change it.”

Each chapter moves like a remote dialogue where, starting from who the authors are, we move through crises and rebirths and, in Gabriele’s chapters, there are also concrete exercises to change the way of thinking and therefore of acting (and of to live).

The book is published by Ultra, with which Beppe has already published in 2019 Papà Travel Experience and in 2020 Forbidden to trample dreams.

Gabriele, professional educator and sports mental coach, formed the ability to empathize with people from an early age, accompanying his father and uncle to bars and racetracks.

With Beppe he shares the passion for stories, which up to now he has told in documentaries and podcasts. The idea of ​​mixing the professionalism of both in a single book stems from the desire to open a constant dialogue on how to be brilliant, because a global crisis is not needed to remind us how many resources we have, but perhaps also to remember that ideas are born only from crises. best.

The book is out on December 9, in bookstores and digital stores, and will be presented in December on 3 dates in the province of Varese.

December 5th, 11 am

Castello Cabiaglio – Market of the JustINperfect

December 12, 7.30 pm

Gallarate – Enoteca Croci

December 19th, 7pm

Cardano al Campo – Living ideas and Circolo Quarto Stato