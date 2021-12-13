the book by Eugenio Gallavotti

Christian Dior had no doubts: “The true proof of a woman’s elegance is what she wears on her feet.” “So many shoes and unfortunately I only have two feet,” Sarah Jessica Parker said in the first Sex and the City. Even more addict Donatella Versace: «Giving up heels was worse than giving up drugs».

The object of desire par excellence? So it seems. It is the accessory that most qualifies us, the most observed special: it is a fact that, based on the shoes, we formulate an opinion about who is in front of us. A study published by the University of Kansas has documented how footwear is a source of subtle but decisive information about the wearer: the first impression built on the outward appearance, beyond the facial features, includes the shoes.

Here, sandals or extravagant boots have been attributed to extrovert types, open to new experiences, who manifest less anxiety in relationships. While common, more ordinary lace-ups or moccasins are worn by individuals more impervious to the response of others

Dior pumps from 1957 KeystoneGetty Images

A symbol of the struggle



In short, shoes, more than any other detail, are able to define clothing, to underline the style, the energy of our outfit. They speak, they transmit, they reveal. It is no coincidence that a tranchant intellectual like Emanuele Trevi collected the Strega 2021 award wearing the gaudy gymnastics of Lidl, the low cost supermarket already at the center of a mass phenomenon triggered by the limited edition and incisive communication. And Giulia Caminito raised Campiello by putting on Red shoes, emblem against femicide, “to dedicate the award to the possibility of women to read and write anywhere” (at the Shoe Museum, in Vigevano, until January 29, a themed exhibition curated by the Kore anti-violence center).

Jean Shrimpton with Mary Janes, in 1965. Evening StandardGetty Images

In a book just released by Franco Angeli we explore the universe from the Amphibian to the Wedge. There is the story, the etymology, the different peculiarities from the platform to the runner, the materials and the parts that make up a shoe, as taught by the best artisans in the world: the Italians. And then designers and managers of famous brands such as Aquazzura, Giuseppe Zanotti, Golden Goose, Roger Vivier, Salvatore Ferragamo, Veja answer the many questions that intrigue shoeaholics and more. Have sneakers already replaced the heel in the women’s wardrobe? On the contrary, shoes still have a gender? Will virtual shoes, which can only be worn by avatars in video games, have a future? The idea of “Elegant shoe”? Indeed, is there still an elegant shoe that is not also sustainable?

sculpted heel sandals by Loewe. courtesy

Excess and sobriety

Valerie Steele, director of the museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology, in the New York Times summed up the strength, the impact of this accessory as follows: «A shoe resting on the ground emerges anyway. The shape and appearance do not change. And if it’s exciting, it is on any person. A dress or a blouse resting on the ground are just pieces of fabric ». And Christian Louboutin adds: «When a woman buys a pair of shoes, she never looks at them. She gets up and looks at herself in the mirror, instead she examines her breasts, her butt, from the front, from the back, from the side… If you like it, then consider the shoe ».

Gwyneth Paltrow in Tenenbaum with John Bass’s penny loafers courtesy

An accessory that fascinates great artists. Andy Warhol, the best-selling in the world after Picasso, before becoming the king of Pop Art, enjoyed drawing décolleté and Mary Jane in the 40s and 50s. Illustrations that earned him a notable reputation among the editors of fashion magazines. Natalia Aspesi wrote: «Around the shoes there are tics, manias and small vices even of the most loved stars: there is the desire to appear taller by demanding often disproportionate lifts. There are many who fall in love with shoes on sets: and if no one has difficulty in returning the coats, problems can arise for more wearable models … ».

Charlotte Gainsbourg with Saint Laurent boots by Anthony Vaccarello John PhillipsGetty Images

Stilettos and ballet flats – like clothes – are intimately linked to the transformations of society. If, paradoxically, in times of well-being the mainstream trend is characterized by sobriety, on the contrary it becomes “showy” in times of crisis. Likewise shoes: in the rich eighties, in the editorial offices of fashion magazines, à la page girls wore flat black shoes; in our poor days, from 2008 to the pandemic, we have been overwhelmed by the irresistible rise of the tallest and most hyper-colored trainers from the vulcanization of rubber onwards.

Kate Moss at a church service in memory of Alexander McQueen with the Louboutins Ian GavanGetty Images

30 cm for Lady Gaga

A world of tales. Like that of the American manufacturer John Bass, inventor of the penny loafer in the Thirties, that is the moccasins with the mask in the shape of lips, functional to accommodate a coin (hence the name) used by college students for emergency phone calls: that rounded notch was inspired by Mrs Bass’s mouth , who regularly kissed her shoes before going out.

A model of Alexander McQueen’s Armadillo. FRANCOIS GUILLOTGetty Images

AND le Armadillo by Alexander McQueen? Six months before taking his own life, the designer presents a collection, the s / s 2010, which consecrates him as the innovator of his time. To make a sensation – along with other details of the show – are these extreme shoes entirely made of wood, with the upper and the lining joined by zips that allow the foot to enter: the heel is so dizzying – 30 centimeters – supermodel Natasha Poly to retire from casting. The design suggests a prosthesis, something that “belongs” to the wearer’s ankle. Five years after McQueen’s death, Christie’s auction house beats an incredible offer for the Armadillos: $ 295,000. Taylor Kinney, then Lady Gaga’s boyfriend, bought them. The Met in New York in 2011 and the V&A in London in 2015 included them in their permanent collections.

Lady Gaga, in 2010 at the MTV Awards, with Alexander McQueen’s Armadillos. Christopher PolkGetty Images

Males in heels

It’s still. A hundred years ago the main pornographic subject was the naked woman wearing a pair of heels. “A good shoe is not the one that dresses you, but the one that undresses you,” Christian Louboutin would later say. In the 1930s there were many attempts to ban high heels, but it was soon realized that banning a shoe that met with popular favor would harm the economy. The rises began to appear at the feet of the pin-ups and, after the war, they thinned even more thanks to the silhouettes imagined by Christian Dior’s New Look.

The explosion came in the nineties, thanks to the series Sex and the City, where the protagonists had a real craze for Blahnik and Louboutin pumps. «Dominatrix heels covered with pointed studs. Stiletto heels with bondage laces on the ankle. Very tight boots, knee-high, with 12 centimeters heels … No. It’s not the set of a hard movie: they are all shoes that women are wearing now », wrote the feminist author Leora Tanenbaum at the beginning of the millennium.

Angelina Jolie with a pair of Louboutins created especially for her Karwai TangGetty Images

“The stiletto heel it is the weapon that men do not have », commented the ineffable Louboutin. Today stilettos remain an icon of femininity and a symbol of the gender binomial so dear to the boomer generation, but on some occasions they are also worn by men, as happens every year in the US during the Men’s March for gender equality. “I can do without everything but high heels.” Louboutin again? No, Donatella Versace. Before changing your mind.

(Top: Grace Kelly wears John Bass’ penny loafers in the film The window on the courtyard.)

The cover of Eugenio Gallavotti’s book Tales of shoes (Franco Angeli): history, anecdotes, etymology, materials from the Amphibian to the Wedge, with interviews with designers and managers of famous brands. FrancoAngeli

