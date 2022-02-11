The Book of Boba Fett lands in Fortnite: here are skins and objects

The umpteenth collaboration of Fortnite with a pop culture product this time around The Book of Boba Fett, the TV series on Disney + which will air today with the latest highly anticipated episode. This is not the first debut for the well-known Star Wars bounty hunter in the game, but this time skins and items also affect other characters of the show, such as the partner Fennec Shand and the wookie warrior Krrsantan.

Fortnite x The Book of Boba Fett: contents and cost of the package

Let’s start with the costume of Fennec Shand, equipped with the decorative back Symbol of the Mythosaurus, the symbol of the Mandalorians, which costs 1,500 V-Bucks. His package also includes the Fennec Nave hang glider, at 800 V-Bucks, and the “This is the Way” holographic emote, for 200 V-Bucks.

Moving on to the wookie instead Krrsantan, one of the most interesting characters in the TV series, his costume allows you to combine a decorative symbol back of the Clan of the Hutts, for 1,500 V-Bucks. All of the items listed here can be purchased together in the Bounty Hunter Bundle Pack for 2,300 V-Bucks.

Finally, of course, the protagonist’s skin could only return, Boba Fett which, along with his costume, brings back some classic accessories such as the Jetpack Z-6 decorative back, the Waffle Stick pickaxe, Boba Fett’s Spaceship Hang Glider and the Online Pointing Computer Emote. In this case there is a specific package for the bounty hunter, simply called the “Boba Fett bundle”.

The Book of Boba Fett is a TV series produced by Disney + that takes place temporally after the events narrated in the second season of The Mandalorian and about 5 years after the Star Wars movie “Return of the Jedi”.