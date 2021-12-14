the book on newsstands with the «Corriere» – Corriere.it

from ANTONIO CARIOTI

Tuesday 14 December on sale with the newspaper a volume with several voices edited by Antonio Carioti on the events that marked the rise of Boris Yeltsin

To understand the events that led to the collapse of Soviet communism thirty years ago, he retraced the steps articles from 1991 and unpublished contributions in the volume USSR Farewell, on newsstands on Tuesday 14 December with Corriere della Sera, it is better to take many steps backwards, to reconnect with the origins of that system.



Antonio Gramsci, immediately after the Bolsheviks took power, defined what was happening in Russia the revolution against the Capital by Carlo Marx. He meant to emphasize that the upheaval taking place in the country of the Soviets it disproved the Marxian prediction that socialism would assert itself in the first place where the capitalist industry would reach its most advanced stage. It had happened, Gramsci argued, because the First World War had aroused the collective popular will in Russia from which the revolution had sprung. And because the greatest factor of history is not the economic, brute facts, but the man. Thus the initiative of the Bolsheviks appeared to him to be made up of ideologies rather than facts.

There was a lot of truth in that early analysis. The Russian revolutions of 1917, the democratic one in February and the communist one in October, would not have taken place without the decisive thrust of the war, which had emptied the autocratic regime of the tsar and infuriated social relations to the extreme. The choice of the Bolsheviks to seize power then it had a clearly voluntaristic sign, of violent rupture aimed at accelerating the course of history. Here Marxian determinism contaminated itself with Vladimir Lenin’s elitism, with his belief in the demiurgic role that a disciplined and ideologically cohesive party could play in leading the working class and the whole of society.

Where Gramsci, on the other hand, was wrong, but only in part, was in believing that the Russian proletariat would be able to quickly reach the level of production in the Western world. Here the future leader of the PCI was misled by the illusion that a planned economy, run according to political criteria, would progress at a much faster rate than a system based on private property and the market. On the contrary, having won the terrible civil war against the so-called Whites (the right-wing forces), the Bolsheviks found themselves with a starving country and they had to adopt the New Economic Policy, allowing free trade in agricultural goods, to avoid collapse.

In the meantime, another denial had reached Marx’s hypothesis: far from spreading to the most advanced countries of Europe, the revolution had not crossed the borders of Russia, or rather, from 1922 onwards, of the Soviet Union. On the contrary the fear induced in the bourgeoisie by the Bolshevik experience he had favored first in Italy and later in Germany the advent of one-party regimes, but of the opposite ideological sign compared to that of the USSR.

It was then that Iosif Stalin, who took over from his teacher Lenin, gave the revolution the course that would mark the USSR until its fall, with the policy of socialism in a single country, the only one capable of allowing the Communist Party to maintain the monopoly of power and to prepare for a war deemed inevitable: forced collectivization in the countryside; accelerated industrialization based on production for war purposes; mass terror and concentration camps to eliminate any residue of pluralism and exploit the great natural resources located in inhospitable regions of that immense country.

It is completely improper to accuse Stalin of having put down the revolution. It was he who gave it the only realistic outlet possible, which among other things had some notable elements of continuity with the Tsarist past. Far from being a concrete perspective for advanced countries, Soviet communism proved to be a viable model for backward realities, China first. And above all it proved to be a remarkable war machine, capable of competing victoriously in a merciless clash with Nazi Germany.

Except that the appreciable results of the command economy in concentrating resources on some priority objectives set by political power – war production, but also space companies – corresponded to its total inefficiency in every other field. The USSR, as Alberto Ronchey claimed, was an underdeveloped superpower: able to compete with the US in churning out nuclear tanks and submarines, but unable to provide the population with decent consumer goods, including food.

He tried to remedy these structural deficiencies Mikhail Gorbachev, with an effort as generous as it was in vain to reform the economy and politics without undermining the foundations of real socialism. But the system inherited from Stalin was now refractory to any change. Instead of regenerating it, Gorbachev accelerated its disintegration, which certainly would have been slower without his initiative.

And the attempt of the clumsy coup leaders in August 1991, who tried in vain to reverse the course of events without having any program to implement, showed that the king was naked, that the old ruling class was weak, inept, disheartened. At this point the gap between ideology and facts, of which Gramsci had spoken, had become too strident to be sustainable, once the dogmatic faith in communism was lost.

The only resource that could be used to save what could be saved was national sentiment, wrongly devalued by Marxist thought. Russian President Yeltsin and his colleagues from other Republics used it to give an outlet to the crisis in December 1991. So about the Kremlin the red flag with sickle, hammer and star was replaced by the tricolor that still flies there and that had been the banner of the Whites during the civil war. At the bottom of Russian patriotism even Stalin had appealed in the difficult moments of the Second World War. Even that which took place in the USSR in 1991 was, in its own way, a revolution against the Capital.

The volume on newsstands The volume USSR addio is released on December 14th on newsstands with Corriere della Sera. 1991: the end of the Soviet Union, edited by Antonio Carioti, on sale at a price of € 9.90 plus the cost of the newspaper. Thirty years after the dissolution of the state born from the October revolution of 1917, the book retraces and discusses the facts ranging from the failed coup d’etat of the conservative communists, in August 1991, to the moment in which, on December 25 of the same year, the red flag with hammer and sickle was lowered in the Kremlin and replaced with the tricolor of Russia. Addio USSR opens with the presentation of Antonio Carioti, followed by two unpublished interventions by the historian Marcello Flores and Paolo Valentino, correspondent of the Corriere da Mosca at the time. Then the turn of the articles with which the newspaper of via Solferino in 1991 reported to its readers what was happening in the dying Soviet Union. In addition to the precise reports of the correspondents, Paolo Valentino and Andrea Bonanni, the volume includes interventions by the director of the time, Ugo Stille, by the editorialists Franco Venturini and Angelo Panebianco, by the great connoisseur of Russian-Soviet literature and history Vittorio Strada. The book ends with a three-way conversation between historians who are experts in Soviet communism: Andrea Graziosi, Silvio Pons and Antonella Salomoni. In addition to the reflection on an economic-social system that has proved unsustainable, interesting considerations emerge in the debate about the continuity between the Soviet Union and Russia of Vladimir Putin, who seems to have forged his own model of authoritarian regime, even if formally legitimized by the popular vote. .