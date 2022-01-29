the book that reveals the “secret” of Benedict XVI – Libero Quotidiano





Caterina Maniaci January 28, 2022

“Misunderstanding”, “aggression”, violent and swift attacks like black and threatening clouds that have gathered many times “above him”, but which never had the power to make him weak, frightened. The heavy criticism that struck Joseph Ratzinger, both before and after his election to the papal throne, struck him, caused him pain, at times even profound, but never convinced that he had to change “strategy”. These attacks, however, “in particular in the media, are and remain an enigma, a mystery that until today I simply have to acknowledge, but which I cannot solve”. And precisely these attacks, or rather the way of reacting to them, outline the figure of a man different from all the stereotypes and preconceived ideas spread by many, too many parts. A strong man, fragile in his appearance, capable of withstanding the many storms of history and his personal history. Monsignor Georg Gänswein says it, indeed writes it, underlining it forcefully, and it can also be read in his latest book now in the library. It is about Witnessing the Truth. How the Church renews the world, published by Ares, with the preface by Asfa-Wossen Asserate (pp. 272, euro19).





LONG RELATIONSHIP

The theme of the long relationship with Joseph Ratzinger, of course, the daily life next to him, in the time of the pontificate and in that of the retreat, between routines, commitments and extraordinary meetings, readings and also the space for chats, dinners (with the taste for good food), television, witty jokes and keen observations; but from this book emerges above all a passionate defense of the Catholic faith and of the Christian tradition, with analyzes and judgments on the current state of the Church and on its indispensable role, in an increasingly secular society with increasingly gloomy, not to say empty horizons. . Resisting the dictatorship of the spirit of the times, the single “total” thought that spreads in every field, opposing instead the beauty and reasonableness of the Christian faith is the leitmotif of Georg Gaenswein’s speeches. A profound and personal reform of consecrated persons is needed, so that their witness is ever more effective and convincing. Faithful to the episcopal motto “Witness the truth”, this collection of texts spoken and written on various occasions and over a long period of time can be considered a sort of guide for trying to become, or to remain, authentic Christians. The words of Monsignor Gänswein, referring to Benedict XVI’s reactions to the attacks of the press, come back with great relevance in these days when the Pope Emeritus has become yet another target of numerous national and international media. And we must therefore take a step back in time: it is April 16, 2017, in the interview with Martin Rothweiler for Ewtn.tv, on the occasion of Benedict’s 90th birthday, Gänswein wants to explain why the Pope Emeritus was never a “darling. “of the media. Around him, with intention or not, the image of a rigid character was built, far from the everyday life of the people, closed even at the level of the magisterium.

APPROPRIATE AND NOT

Nothing could be further from reality, according to the testimony of those who have been close to him for a long time. Which at this point he admits to considering this widespread and continuous aggression “a mystery”. “It is obvious that whoever defends the faith and the truth of the faith, at the opportune and not opportune moment, to put it in the words of Saint Paul (2 Tim 4: 2), cannot expect to always arouse joy and gratitude. Here comes the criticism. But he has never allowed himself to be provoked or intimidated by critics, ”explains Benedict XVI’s secretary.





TRUTH AND GOSPEL

Certainly the criterion that has always guided him has not been the search for applause, to please everyone, but first of all, the Truth, the Gospel itself. “When it came to the substance of faith it was very clear”, adds Monsignor Gänswein – “absolutely unambiguous and without any intrinsic contradiction (…) This has always consoled him. He remained faithful to this line until the end ». Yet all the testimonies agree in noting that Pope Benedict never shied away from meeting and talking to journalists, while Monsignor Gaenswein still remembers that “these conversations were an expression of his particular cordiality and of his often not understood and underestimated humanity”. Pope Benedict has never feared to come into direct contact with journalists, “and one of his strengths was and is that he manages to say things that are simply perfect, as if they are ready to go to print. He was not afraid to answer questions, which could perhaps be uncomfortable and in any case difficult ».