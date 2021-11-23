The book “The dance of the wolf” at the Blue Bath Club in Nodica

Women are steel flowers, or steel magnolia as they were called in the Southern United States, as were women in the 1989 cult film of the same name, inspired by the true story scripted by Robert Hurling in memory of his sister. The main character, played by Julia Roberts, says: “Things are getting heartbreaking, we needed a laugh!” The choice of this reference for an encounter starting from the book of the writer Laura Paggini, because the woman is capable of resilience, she is a phoenix and so are my women who know how to free themselves from their slavery, without ever forgetting the pain. Since the beginning of the year 108 flowers have been uprooted, 108 daughters, 108 grandchildren, many sisters, some mothers, some aunts, many friends and colleagues have been killed. Too many children have been orphaned twice. Emotions, loves, projects, desires, regrets, memories, even laughter, of course, have been annihilated. And all of this concerns each of us closely, men and women, old and young. Let’s talk about it, because it’s true, words have weight, they are awareness, intentions, commitments, actions. Exchanging our opinions makes them clearer and stronger in sharing.

The book. The author draws images of the city to which she feels she belongs with passion; the daring one of the days of libeccio, the stormy sea and the sunsets with colors so intense as to take your breath away. A hard, biting nature that accompanies a story that is equally engaging and current in its contents. Without false hypocrisy, Paggini forces the reader to look reality straight in the eye, even when we feel just like rocks offended by the fury of the waves and the wind. The protagonist is a violent, unscrupulous man, and his victims also protagonists, forced to invent new ways to be reborn. Starting from the assumption that our every action affects the life and choices of others and that our time cannot be separated from one’s own experience, the author takes the reader by the hand, sometimes holding him tightly so as not to allow him to escape, and accompanies him in the poignant feeling of the characters until the epilogue, unexpected but, on balance, comforting.

The author. Laura Paggini was born and lives in Livorno where she works as a clerk. In the 1980s she was a radio host. In 2010 he published his first novel A Day Trip, and in 2014 Heavy as a Feather, with which he created an educational project in schools.