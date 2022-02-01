the booklets that will be closed shortly

The communication from Poste Italiane that now makes many customers tremble: it could be your turn, a lot of money lost.

If you have a postal book, probably without knowing it you are in danger. You simply run the risk of losing all the money you have on it and it is not some hacker operation.

And indeed, for that in reality the post office is also quite safe. In fact, this is one of the reasons why with PostePay we cannot make purchases on some sites. That of the booklets is a much simpler motivation, linked to some deadlines. Here’s what needs to be done.

Current account: the 5 best offers for young people in February

The post office notice arrives

The fact is that the famous librettos are very popular and used, but it often happens that for years no one goes to work with them, with the risk that someone will be forgotten. If you know you have one at home, you’d better find it and get to the post office by March 29, because it needs to be renewed.

Poste Italiane has in fact already arranged a notice for the most distracted. This possibility, however, only endangers the booklets on which not a single operation has been carried out in the last ten years. Basically, they were inactive until August 31, 2021 and November 30, 2021. The problem is not that money can be moved or something inconvenient but still similar. The title would come right extinct and consequently, goodbye money.

Guide to PostePay Evolution, the card with IBAN: what it is and how to request it online

Many do not know all the rules and risk making some mess. For example, did you know what are the five things not to do with a PostePay Evolution? Here, for example, if you have a booklet, the thing not to do is forget to do at least one movement for ten years. The provision on deposits called “dormant”, apply to sums of money, financial ones and even some life insurance contracts with balance greater than 100 euros.

The money will then be transferred to a fund managed by the Public Insurance Services Concessionaire, therefore CONSAP, to which you could also apply in case of loss of your passbook. However, you just need to go to the appropriate counter to request not to cancel your booklet, by 180 days from the communication of the post office or the bank.