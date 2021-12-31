The boom in infections does not spare Serie A: positive players in Juve, Rome, Inter and Venice

After the Christmas break, the Serie A clubs have to deal with several players who tested positive for Covid-19. Before the resumption of athletic training, Inter announced the positivity of three players, namely Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko and Martin Satriano. The club announced in an official note that: “The three Nerazzurri are already in solitary confinement at their homes and will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol”. Juventus also come to terms with Covid, with the positivity of Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur, also in isolation. A complicated situation also at home in Rome where there was a case of positivity, with the player who for privacy reasons preferred not to reveal his identity. In addition, the Giallorossi club must also deal with a no vax player who is one of the owners.

The news was reported in the Roman edition of Corriere dello Sport, with the athlete who, according to the new government provisions to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, risks not being able to play starting next January 10, 2022, the date on which it will be mandatory for all sportsmen to take the field with the Super Green Pass, which can only be obtained through the vaccination course or recovery from Covid. Problems with Covid also for Venice, which after the tests carried out last November 29, the day before the resumption of training, the team announced that a player has tested positive and is in quarantine. In this regard, the club also specified that the positive person never came into contact with the team group.

Cover image: Ansa

