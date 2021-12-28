The boom of OnlyFans amidst controversy

Reading time 5 Minutes

The 19-year-old influencer Denis Dosio, former contestant of Big Brother Vip and regular guest of Barbara D’Urso’s afternoon lounge last September announced the sexy turning point on Onlyfans with a risque shot and the catchy phrase: “In this ordinariness I always preferred madness “.

The 46-year-old former showgirl Antonella Mosetti has been attending the platform for some time now and has confessed to Le Iene that she lives on with the income of Onlyfans. Naomi De Crescenzo, television meteor as a participant in the reality Ex On The Beach then recycled as an influencer and now on OnlyFans, said: “I went from taking 2 thousand a month to incredible figures … I never went below 10 thousand a month”.

Not only porn actors but also the most uninhibited influencers eager to make the most of their following of thousands of followers are landing on the online platform that allows you to monetize your content, which has become famous for adult entertainment and which has literally exploded in pandemic time.

Opening the profile on OnlyFans has become a fashion in the USA. In Italy it is the great temptation of all those who have a substantial following on social networks, because being paid, the site allows you to “squeeze” the most loyal followers, willing to spend to access images and videos “undressed” of their favorites. , and therefore to make money on followers without having to advertise products, an activity that today is the source of income for influencers, but which forces the effort of finding sponsor investors.

On OnlyFans, therefore, you earn well and independently. All because the platform does not comply with the restrictive policies on the publication of “nudes” adopted by other social networks. In fact, it allows users to post hot content without too many restrictions and censorship. Paradoxically, the Vienna Tourist Board also landed on OnlyFans to show those nude works of city museums that had been censored online by other social networks, whose control systems do not distinguish the artistic nude image from the pornographic one.

Therefore OnlyFans as well as a happy island for high earnings, it also appears as a space of freedom from censorship. For this reason, in a short time the sexy sector took over the rest of the site’s offer, becoming its hallmark.

Launched in 2016 by parent company Fenix ​​International Limited based in London, UK, OnlyFans boomed at the start of the pandemic because, with sets closed due to anticovid restrictions, so many operators from the red light world have flocked to site causing subscribers to skyrocket. The platform gives a lot of freedom to its members who can choose how to sell and at what price their content.

The site retains 20% of the earnings, users collect 80% directly into their current account without intermediaries, without subjecting to the script of a director and without contracts, often hijacked, with production companies. Additionally, the creator who publishes photos, posts, and streams live, can choose to charge their content with monthly subscriptions or by paying for each individual post. And the price is at their discretion. Each profile can give its users access to premium content that allows them to speak privately with the creator, make requests, all through the use of “tips”, tips, with separate payment.

The platform now has 2 million creators who publish with some regularity for a total profit of 5 billion dollars since the beginning of the pandemic (even in Italy the payments are in dollars), but all that glitters is not gold.

The site has recently been overwhelmed by controversy: the platform’s control over child pornography content is scarce and creators are also exposed to stalking and revenge porn, caused by the difficulty of controlling fans’ access to their own content. The further accusation, is also that which has always been linked to the porn industry, of commodifying the female body. In short, OnlyFans would not be a place where those who freely choose to get paid to undress can do it without too many conditioning and restrictions, but it would be the last frontier of the legalized exploitation of sex that goes to harm and mortify women above all, for profit.

The issue also takes on other contours: following the revelations of an insider, it emerged that on OnlyFans the scam is around the corner. Users pay to talk face to face with creators, but apparently, often managing relationships with fans is an agency hired to interact with users even in intimate conversations. The Unruly Agency is in the crosshairs, accused of asking employees to respond to messages intended for models and influencers, letting users believe they are interacting with their idols.

Following these revelations, a lack of transparency in the contracting of creators has also emerged, which has led to user protests against the platform. The fuss forced Tim Stokely, founder of OnlyFans, to resign from the position of CEO. Amrapali “Ami” Gan, his spokesperson, was called to hold the office.

A way to clean up the compromised image of the company, which in August faced its most critical moment: on August 19 Onlyfans announced the stop to “sexually explicit content” imposed starting from the following October 1, by OnlyFans to its creators . “Dear sex workers, the OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you”, reads a tweet published by the official channel of the platform “The change in the policy was necessary to guarantee banking and payment services to support you. We are working 24 hours a day to find solutions ».

The company then referred to a problem that arose with the banks. In fact, the credit institutions through which money transfers from fans to profile owners take place have begun to distance themselves from a platform with such a weak policy, accused of poor control over contents and scams. The banks’ fear was of involvement in million-dollar compensation lawsuits. The change of course sparked panic among creators and a further wave of protests accusing the site of succumbing to the bigotry of those accusing it of exploiting red light workers to make money.

A short time later, a new communication from the platform arrived on Twitter: «Thank you all for making your voices heard. We have obtained the necessary guarantees to support our diverse creator community and we have suspended the policy change scheduled for October 1st ».

Therefore, the platform that with the revision of the policy would have put its very survival at risk has managed to regain the confidence of the banks. The type of agreement made with the credit institutions that had opted for an “ethical” turning point that would preserve them from causes is not clear, but in the meantime, the platform has resumed its rise, together with the bevy of influencers and sex workers willing to undress for a fistful of dollars.