the ‘boom’ with Fred De Palma

Anitta he has won many awards during his singing career, has more than a billion views on YouTube and fifty-one million followers on Instagram. Her career began at the age of eight and today she is one of the most famous singers in Latin America. His true name is Larissa de Macedo Machado and has always been considered a sex symbol, as well as one of the most relevant personalities on social media. She is Brazilian, born in Rio de Janeiro in 1993. Her first approach to the world of music comes when, at the age of 8, she performs in the choir of the city church pushed by her grandparents. At the age of seventeen she won the prize as a revelation of music and decided to call herself Anitta, inspired by the protagonist of a Latin American TV series.

National success comes with the song Show das poderosas, but it is in 2013, after signing with Warner, that the international one arrives. In 2014 comes the second album, Ritmo perfeito, and the participation of the Latin Grammy Awards, where it gets six nominations. From 2014 to 2018 he won an award, namely the MTV Europe Awards with best Latin American and five Best Brazilian Act. He has done several featuring with well-known artists, such as Andrea Bocelli, Cardi B, Madonna and Major Lazer.

Who is Anitta? Success from music to social media

Anitta he has collaborated with many artists. He has more than 54 million followers on Instagram and 15 million subscribers on YouTube. Three studio albums and singles are active, she sang with Iggy Azalea, Diplo and many others. She recently released a single called Girl from Rio e Me gusta, in collaboration with Cardi B and Myke Towers; reached a lot of streams. In addition to his native language, Portuguese, of course, the artist also speaks English, Italian and Spanish well, in fact he sang songs in these languages.

Paloma, last year’s summer hit, has achieved a lot of success and I will join you too. On June 25th of this year a new song was released with Fred De Palma, called Another Dance. Fred De Palma is the first Italian singer to bring the reggaeton genre to Italy and the only one who has obtained the fifth Platinum certification in Spain with Se illuminava and has also reached the second position in the ranking of the most listened to songs in a foreign country. This new single will be found on the new album Unico, which has been available to the public since July 2nd on TIMMUSIC. Netflix also wanted to pay homage to her by dedicating a documentary TV series consisting of six episodes, called Vai Anitta, which tells behind the scenes and curiosities of this star.

