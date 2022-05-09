The booster dose of vaccines is more effective if injected into the same arm

If the second dose of a vaccine is injected into the same limb as the first, the immune memory cell response is better than if it is injected into a different limb. This has been shown by research from Duke University in North Carolina (USA) presented on May 6 in the journal Science Immunology .

The researchers have also observed that this phenomenon is more pronounced when the vaccine of the second dose is different from that of the first -what is technically called a heterologous regimen, as has happened, for example, in people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second from Pfizer-BioNTech against the covid virus.

Although the study has been carried out on mice, the results are considered to be extensible to people.

Although the experiments have been carried out in mice, and using a vaccine based on the influenza virus, the results reveal a general mechanism of the immune response after vaccination. For this reason, the researchers consider that their conclusions can be extrapolated to other vaccines and to people.

“Our results suggest that reactivation of local populations of memory B cells with repeated immunizations in the same locations might be necessary for efficient B cell participation in memory responses,” write the authors of the paper in Science Immunology . “This involvement is necessary for all serial vaccination strategies against rapidly mutating viruses (eg, SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and HIV).”

The Duke University researchers vaccinated mice on their right paws by inoculating them with a fragment of the influenza virus hemagglutinin (H) protein. One to three months later, they vaccinated again by dividing the mice into several groups. Some of them received the second dose in the same right paw and others received it in a left paw. Furthermore, some were boosted with a different fragment of protein H, while others received the same one.

The results show that the amount of IgG antibodies that are generated after the second dose are comparable for the mice that received the two injections in the same paw and for those that received them in different paws.

In contrast, memory immune B cells are more numerous and more versatile among mice that received the two doses in the same paw. These cells, which can survive and patrol the body for decades, memorize the characteristics of the antigens to reactivate the immune system if they come across them again months or years later. They are therefore key to maintaining long-term immunity.

The authors of the research have verified that revaccinating animals in the same leg stimulates the closest lymph node more efficiently. Specifically, it stimulates the germinal centers of the lymph nodes, small compartments where memory B cells develop.

They have also verified that, if in the second dose they inoculate a different vaccine in the same leg of the mice, the B cells acquire the capacity to recognize different antigens. On the contrary, if they inoculate different vaccines but not in the same leg, the ability of the cells to react to different antigens is more reduced.





